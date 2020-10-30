Bioprocess Containers Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

Booming Biopharma Industry in Emerging Countries Propels Global Bioprocess Containers Market

Bioprocess container is a single-use flexible container utilized for critical sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. These systems are also used to speed up the current biopharmaceutical production process and are helpful in storage, fluid management, and media preparation.

Bioprocess containers are used in the production of biopharma products. Emerging countries present significant opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. According to data published in Current Therapeutic Research in 2017, between 2015 and 2020, pharmaceutical sales were higher in emerging countries than in developed countries, with BRIC-MT (Mexico and Turkey) countries ranking first, with a 9.3% increase in sales.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Bioprocess Containers Market

Increase in demand for biologics drives the global bioprocess containers market. New biologics are being developed for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and other serious medical conditions. Investment by biopharmaceutical companies and increase in incidence of chronic diseases are the factors fueling the growth of biologics. Bioprocess container components are readily integrated into various high-performance systems for all steps in the production of biologics. Hence, rise in demand for biologics boosts market growth.

Vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies is another factor that drives the market in terms of revenue. Single-use technology (SUT) products are widely accepted for the production of vaccines as well as biologics, owing to demonstrated performance and cost- and timesaving benefits. Single-use technology devices offer advantages such as fewer cleaning and sterilization processes, reduced cross-contamination risks, and shorter setup times. Rise in need of vaccine production using single-use technology (SUT) products fuel the growth of the market.

However, issues related to leachables and extractables are likely to hamper market growth in the near future. Leachables could affect product stability over time, led by changes in its potency caused by altering the product.

2D Bioprocess Containers Segment to Grow at Rapid Pace

Based on type, the global bioprocess containers market can be divided into: 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers & accessories

2D bioprocess containers are used frequently in cell harvesting and for the transportation of bulk drug products. This is attributed to significant increase in revenue of the 2D bioprocess containers segment.

Upstream Process to Witness High Demand

Based on application, the global bioprocess containers market can be classified into process development, upstream process, and downstream process

The upstream processes segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Upstream process is considered the first phase of the bioprocess, from cell line development and cultivation to culture expansion of the cells through harvest. Rise in number of cell researches boosts the growth of the upstream processes segment.

Life Science R&D Companies Segment to Witness Significant Growth

Based on end-user, the global bioprocess containers market can be bifurcated into biopharmaceutical companies and life science R&D companies

The biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for major share of the global market in 2018. Emergence of biopharma companies in developing countries is anticipated to drive the segment in the next few years.

The life science R&D companies segment is expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027. As of March 31, 2019, life science company, Eli Lilly and Company spent 22.4% of its revenue on R&D, as against 21.6% in 2018.

North America Estimated to Dominate Global Bioprocess Containers Market

In terms of region, the global bioprocess containers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global bioprocess containers market, followed by Europe, in 2018. Rise in demand for biopharmaceutical products and strong R&D activities drive the market in the region. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations data, R&D intensity by research-based pharmaceutical companies stood at 17.1% in the U.S., 13.3% in Japan, and 13.3% in the European Union in 2015.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. This is because government support for novel biologics production has triggered R&D activity in the region and investment by various companies to expand their presence and product portfolio. In May 2018, Japan’s largest pharmaceutical company, Takeda, acquired London-listed pharmaceutical company, Shire, in a US$ 62 Bn deal.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global bioprocess containers market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Lonza

Fenner

Meissner

Rim Bio

Fluidscontrol

