Renal Biomarkers Market: Research and Analyzed Report for 2018 – 2026

Biomarker is a measurable biological indicator of the health status of an individual, especially of one at the risk of developing or presence of a particular disease. In the past, the term ‘biomarker’ referred to physiological traits, however, with the advent of technologically advanced diagnostic measures, biomarkers now refer to products of metobolomic, genomic, and proteomic research.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a major risk multiplier for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, inflammatory disease of kidney (glomerulonephritis), and aging. World Kidney Day, a global awareness campaign, estimated that 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 26 million Americans are affected by chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease leads to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), if not treated. It was estimated by the National Kidney Foundation in 2015 that about 468,000 ESRD affected patients were on dialysis in the U.S.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) is a more severe renal condition, which if left untreated, poses a high risk of death. Traditional methods of diagnosing kidney diseases, such as serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen levels, lack in sensitivity and specificity and are time consuming. With the development of genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics, introduction of novel diagnostic techniques, such as renal biomarkers, are expected to help in timely detection of renal diseases. Rapidly increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes propel the global renal biomarkers market.

In 2014, data from the CDC indicated that approximately 26.7 million or 11.5% of the U.S. adults were diagnosed with heart diseases, which is likely to rise further due to increase in incidence of advanced kidney diseases and complications. In addition, factors such as alcohol and tobacco consumption, obesity, and genetic as well as hereditary factors lead to growth in the number of patients suffering from kidney diseases. Rise in patient pool is projected to boost the demand for diagnostic tests with greater efficacy, such as, renal biomarkers.

The global renal biomarkers market can be segmented on the basis of biomarker type, diagnostic technique, end-user, and geography. On the basis of biomarker type, the market can be divided into functional biomarker (serum creatinine, serum cystatin C, and urine albumin), up-regulated proteins (neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin, kidney injury molecule 1, and interleukin 18), and others. Based on technique, the renal biomarkers market can be classified into enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay, colorimetric assay, chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay, and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to be the major end-users of the renal biomarkers market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the renal biomarkers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to remain the dominant markets for renal biomarkers due to high expenditure on health care, robust economic growth, and high awareness and acceptance of novel diagnostic methods in the regions. Changing demographics in emerging economies, such as, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to provide high growth opportunities for the renal biomarkers market.

Public and private health care expenditure in these countries is expected to witness high growth, which in turn, is likely to drive the focus of manufacturers on these markets. For instance, according to the World Bank Group, in 2014, China’s health care expenditure was 5.5% of its GDP, which is expected to double by 2020. Robust growth in health care expenditure, coupled with rise in global per capita income, drives the renal biomarkers market. Improving health care infrastructure and government reimbursement programs in the developed as well as developing countries are likely to provide growth opportunities to the renal biomarkers market in the near future.

Key players engaged in the renal biomarkers market include Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), BIOPORTO A/S, Astute Medical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

