Therapeutic Proteins for Cardiovascular Disorders Treatment Market Outlook 2027, Global Opportunity & Growth Analysis

Therapeutic Proteins for Cardiovascular Disorders Treatment Market: Introduction

Human proteins obtained through genetic engineering play a vital role in therapeutic medicines market. Therapeutic proteins are crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and to alleviate chronic diseases. They are required for people whose bodies cannot produce or break down some essential proteins naturally.

Protein therapeutics are similar to gene therapy, and involve specific amounts of protein delivery to the body to help in accurate functioning of different glands and other organs in the body

Protein therapeutics play an essential role in the treatment of a wide range of cardiovascular disorders such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, and ischemic heart disease

Key Drivers of Global Therapeutic Proteins for Cardiovascular Disorders Treatment Market

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases

The therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment market is being driven by increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases. For instance, as per the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2016, cardiovascular disease was the primary cause of death globally, with more than 17.6 million deaths, this is further expected to grow up to approximately 23.6 million by 2030. Such instances drive the demand for the global therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment.

Lower Risk of Side Effects by Using Biologics and Therapeutic Proteins

Risk of side effects by using biologic drugs is lower as compared to other forms of pharmaceutical drugs. This factor combined with increase in awareness regarding the benefits of therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment drives the market.

Besides, biologics and therapeutic proteins have better bioavailability, low toxicity, and they offer better efficacy in target disease treatment which further augments their adoption

Development of Plasma Derived Therapies

Therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment is being driven by development of plasma derived therapies. Plasma derived therapies are used for replacing deficient proteins. This replacement helps increase the health and productivity among individuals. Plasma derived therapies are used to treat various conditions including a variety of cardiovascular disorders. Since these therapies use therapeutic proteins for treatment, it has increased the demand for the therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders market.

Advances in Life Sciences Industry Leading to Introduction of Novel Therapeutic Proteins

Advancements in life sciences research & development and new technologies in production process for biologics and therapeutic proteins are likely to support in discovery of novel therapeutic proteins. Parallel expansion in knowledge and database regarding various cardiovascular diseases, their pathology and causes is likely to augment the development of new therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment.

North America to Dominate Global Therapeutic Proteins for Cardiovascular Disorders Treatment Market

North America accounted for the majority of the share of the global therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment market. The major share can be attributed to technological advancements in health care, increase in investment in research & development, high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and rise in awareness about protein therapeutic treatments among the population.

In North America, growing success rate of biologics drugs and protein therapeutics and their high demand have resulted in large capital investment for the expansion of commercial biologics manufacturing capacities by top pharmaceutical companies

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to the large population in China and India, high incidence of cardiovascular disorders, increase in awareness about biologic drugs and protein therapeutic treatments, and rise in investments in research & development toward development of biologic treatments including therapeutic proteins.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment market is concentrated with few players contributing to majority of the market share in global therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment

Demand for therapeutic proteins for cardiovascular disorders treatment has increased in both emerging and developed markets. This has resulted in a surge in number of distributors and suppliers in emerging markets. Some of the key players operating in the global market are:

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly & Company

Roche Group

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Sanofi

Merck Sereno SA

Amgen Inc.

Novartis

