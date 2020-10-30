Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market: Developments, Growth and 2019-2027 Forecast Research Study

Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market: Introduction

Cervical fusion products are used to join selected bones in the neck (cervical spine). These can be obtained from a bone bank or manmade fusion materials can also be used. The cervical fusion procedure can be carried out through an incision on the front (anterior) or back (posterior) of the neck.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cervical-interbody-fusion-cages-market.html

According to an article published in the International Conference on Spine and Spinal Disorders, between 250,000 and 500,000 people across the globe suffered from a spinal cord injury in 2016. High incidence rate of spinal cord injuries is likely to boost the cervical interbody fusion cages market during the forecast period

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market

Rise in geriatric population is expected to boost the incidence rate of degenerative disc diseases in this group. This is anticipated to drive the demand for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures. In turn, this is projected to drive the cervical interbody fusion cages market during the forecast period. According to the WHO, the global geriatric population is likely to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion by 2050. This is anticipated to drive the demand for cervical interbody fusion cages. In turn, this is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to companies operating in the global cervical interbody fusion cages market.

Most of adults experience back pain at some point in time. The pain or impairment of mobility is observed in as many as 80% of healthy adults between the ages of 30 and 50. Furthermore, people aged 65 and above are likely to be affected by degenerative disc diseases. Thus, large numbers of people are vulnerable to degenerative disc diseases. This offers immense opportunities to the cervical interbody fusion cages market.

Request Brochure of Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75147

Significant technological developments have taken place in the cervical interbody fusion cages market in the last few years. This has eased the process of performing surgeries, thereby accelerating the process of healing for patients. These technological improvements include usage of new materials for implants and computer-aided fixation of implants.

Nonsurgical methods are often utilized for treating degenerative disc diseases. These treatment methods include physical therapy and chiropractic treatment along with pain relieving drugs such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS). However, surgery becomes inevitable if symptomatic treatments are ineffective and the pain hinders normal activity of a patient. All anterior cervical discectomy & fusion (ACDF) procedures are associated with complications and risks. This could make patients wary of opting for them. These risks can sometimes outweigh the benefits associated with anterior cervical discectomy & fusion surgeries, thereby restraining the market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=75147

Anterior Surgery Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of surgery, the anterior segment accounted for major share of the market in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. It is likely to be driven by an increase in surgery for bulging and herniated discs and rise in number of degenerative disc diseases.

According to the WHO Global Health Observatory, coronary disease is the leading cause of death among people. Its prevalence is increasing in highly populous countries across the globe. Large numbers of deaths due to CVD occur in highly populated countries such as China, India, and Russia.

Decrease in prices of medical devices by regulatory authorities in countries such as India has enabled the local population to gain access to newer and advanced cervical interbody fusion cages. This offers significant opportunities to the market in Asia Pacific. Geographical expansion by China-based players in India and reimbursement for cervical interbody fusion cages in Japan are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in these countries in the near future.

Hospital End-user Segment to Lead Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market

Based on end-user, hospital segment accounted for prominent share of the market in 2018. The segment is estimated to expand due to the increase in volume of procedures, presence of well-equipped healthcare facilities for bulging and herniated discs, and continuous demand for cost-effective interventions. Market share of the segment is estimated to decline by 2027 due to shift from bulging and herniated disc inpatient hospital care to ambulatory care centers.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

Pre Book Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=75147<ype=S

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Cervical Interbody Fusion Cages Market

The global cervical interbody fusion cages market is moderately fragmented with market players focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Key medical devices companies operating in the global market are:

Benvenue Medical, Inc.

Aurora Spine, Inc.

Ulrich Medicals USA

NuVasive, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Orthofix International, N.V.

Medtronic, plc

Prodorth

Zimmer Biomet, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Stryker

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Wireless Patient Monitoring Market: https://www.biospace.com/article/wireless-patient-monitoring-market-increasing-awareness-and-acceptance-of-telemedicine-is-expected-to-drive-the-market/

Read our Case study at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/