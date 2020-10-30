Global Laser Fibers & Accessories Market: Trends Research and Projections for 2017 – 2025

Fibers laser are lasers that made of optical fibers and act as a gain medium (a medium which can amplify the power of light) for different purposes like cutting, penetrating etc. Fibers laser have high output power, reliability properties. The fiber laser gives high proficiency, cost adequacy, minimal size, vibrational steadiness, and low support, which makes them perfect for use in enhanced applications. The modern optical fiber lasers is more minimal, effective, and solid when compare with traditional lasers.

Initially, fibers laser were used to cut, vaporize, and removed soft tissue but their usages in the medical field has remarkably increased recently. In view of their minimized size, various wavelength and single-mode operation, fibers laser are now utilized for a variety of medicinal applications that depend on particular wavelength and are of uses. Maintenance free operation makes fibers laser exceptionally appealing for specialists and in the medical field.

Based on equipment type, the fibers laser & accessories market can be segmented into quasi continuous wave (QCW) fiber lasers, pulsed fiber lasers and pumping fiber lasers. The QCW fibers laser likely to expand significantly compared to other segment due to its extensive application in the medical field. Moreover, the QCW fibers laser has high peak power and low heat input features which makes the device effective in performing. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into material processing, telecommunication, spectroscopy and medicine.

The medicine application segment can be sub categorized into photo dynamic therapy (PDT), photo dynamic detection (PDD) and non-surgical treatment. The material processing segment is expanding at a high growth rate. Use of fibers laser in medicines is also rising, due to high adoption of fibers laser surgery, and dental surgeries. Increasing usage of laser in medical applications, advancements in technology, high quality fibers at a lower cost are factors drives the laser fibers & accessories market.

Moreover, the fiber’s wave guiding properties such as reduce or eliminate thermal distortion of the optical path, typically producing a diffraction-limited, and high-quality optical beam makes it important tools in medical use. These advantages have expanded the utilization of laser fibers in the field of medicine to spine surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and eye surgery. However, lack of insurance reimbursements and changes in health insurance policies for the laser fibers treatment have slowed the use of laser treatment. This can affect the market in next few year.

In terms of region, the global laser fibers & accessories market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates global market due to availability of favorable government reimbursement policies for the treatment. The region is followed by Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for laser fibers therapy by electronics and medical device companies in Asia Pacific would drive the market.

Moreover, availability of inexpensive fiber materials and low cost of labor especially in China several investor enter the laser fibers & accessories market in Asia Pacific. In Europe, technologically advanced laser fiber devices have been rapidly adopted in the field medicine. This would boost the market in Europe in near future. Technological advancements, increasing per capita income, rising expenditure on personal care and growing incidences of diseases specially eye and skin diseases are likely to augment the market for laser fibers & accessories in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global laser fibers & accessories market are SPI Laser Limited, Active Fiber Systems GmbH, Advalue Photonics, Calmar Laser Inc., Clark MXR Inc., EKSPLA, ELUXI Ltd. EOLITE Systems, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Fianium Ltd. and FiberLAST Inc.

