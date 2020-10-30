Mobile Device Management Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis – Volume And Value, Revenue, Business Opportunity, Future Projections, And Key Trends

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Overview

In the last few years, the use of tablets and smartphone have increased tremendously, due to which the market is likely to encourage the development of the mobile device management market over the coming years. The research study offers an in-depth analysis of the market and also talks about the growth prospects for the new entrants. As per the study, the market is likely to exhibit a promising growth rate in the next few years.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Key Trends

A significant rise in the cloud-based deployment by the SMES is estimated to enhance the growth of the market in the coming years. Also, the integration of mobile device management capabilities into the UEM suite is another key factor that is estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. On the other hand, the reduction in the adoption of Bring Your Own Device among businesses and the people are quite reluctant on using the mobile device management solutions on their personal devices are projected to inhibit the development of the market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the rising productivity of both enterprises and employees, thus enhancing the overall growth of the market in the next few years.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Market Potential

The increasing security concerns so as to protect the corporate data and the rise in the level of awareness among people concerning the advantages of using mobile device management are projected to enhance the growth of the overall market in the next few years. In addition to this, the growing need for MDM solutions in order to manage and further synchronize several different platforms using a single console is predicted to supplement the market growth in the coming years.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Regional Outlook

On a geographical front, North America is projected to account for a huge share of the mobile device management market in the next few years. The high adoption of mobile device management solutions within a large number of organizations in order to protect their content from data breach and piracy is predicted to ensure the growth of the North America market in the next few years. In addition to this, the rising cases of cyber-attacks is another factor that is projected to ensure the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, Canada and the U.S. has been contributing substantially, thanks to which the market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. With the development of the IT sector, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a promising rate in the next few years.

Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for mobile device management is developing at a fast pace and is likely to observe a promising growth over the next few years. The prominent players in the market are predicted to make some enormous investments for the development of new products, which is likely to support the growth of the market in the next few years. In addition, the rising research projects are further predicted to ensure the growth of the market in the near future. Some of the prominent players engaged in the mobile device management market across the globe are VMware (US), MobileIron (US), Citrix Systems (US), SAP (Germany), 42Gears Mobility Systems (India), Mitsogo (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM (US), SOTI (Canada), Sophos (UK), ManageEngine (US), and Microsoft (US).

