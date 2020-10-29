Pop Top Hinged Vials Market 2024 – COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Predictions ,Opportunities and Forecasts

The global pop top hinged vials market is likely to be driven by the increased expenditure on healthcare. As a result of this, extensive research has been carried out to bring about more innovations and cost effective solutions for the same in the market.

There are various types of pharmaceutical packaging, some of which are:

Plastic Bottles

Medical Specialty Bags

Temperature Controlled Vaccines

Pouches & Strip Packs

Pop Top Hinged Vials

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Labels & Accessories

Caps & Closures

Medicines Packaging

Blisters Packs

Pop top hinged vials is one of pharmaceutical packaging solution, which is gathering substantial traction in recent times. The global pop top hinged vials market is driven by increasing popularity of pop top hinged vials. There is very little wastage of raw materials at the time of making as they are hinged. Apart from that, these vials are lightweight as compared to the conventional glass vials. They are non-reactive to drugs, resistant to dust and very easy to clean. Such properties of the product are likely to fuel the growth of the global pop top hinged vials market over the assessment period.

Pop top hinged vials come in a wide range of colors and sizes. Many of these vials are even made child resistant. Medications that need to be safeguarded against moisture or need the odor to be retained make use of pop top hinged vials substantially. Since the lid is attached to the vial, it will not be lost.

The global pop top hinged vials market gathers momentum from the fact that these vials are capable of providing longer shelf life to the products. In addition, it also keeps the product free from any kind of contamination thereby driving the global pop top hinged vials market over the tenure of assessment. However, these vials are not leak proof solutions for storage and as such are not used for the storage of drugs that give out harmful gases.

Global Pop Top Hinged Vials Market – Overview

Pop top hinged vials are hinged as a result of this there is little wastage of raw material while manufacturing. In addition, pop top hinged vials are light weight as compared to traditional glass vials. Pop top hinged vials are dust resistant, easy to clean, and non-reactive with the drugs stored in it. Furthermore, pop top hinged vials are also unbreakable and are very sturdy and tough during transit. Pop top hinged vials made up of biodegradable plastic can be recycled and are environmental friendly. Pop top hinged vials are normally made up of materials like polyethylene, polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, etc. Pop top hinged vials can also withstand a temperature of nearly 70°C. Pop top hinged vials are the most preferred plastic vial type owing to its convenient by having hinged cap for closure. Pop top hinged vials are extensively used for medical, Nutraceuticals & Supplements, etc.

Global Pop Top Hinged Vials Market – Dynamics

The pop top hinged vials market is expected to be driven on the backdrop of growing expenditure on healthcare in emerging economies across the globe. In addition, pop top hinged vials provides longer shelf life, and contamination free packaging solution. Pop top hinged vials are also moisture and odor resistant which keeps the drug safe from exposure to air. Furthermore, child resistant packaging solution provided by pop top hinged vials are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, government regulations related to disposal of plastic waste is expected to hamper the pop top hinged vials market during the forecast period. Pop top hinged vials does not provide leak proof protection same as glass vials which are used for storing drugs and chemicals which emit harmful gases are few of the factors hindering the global pop top hinged vials market during the forecast period.

Global Pop Top Hinged Vials Market – Segmentation

The global pop top hinged vials market is segmented by material type, capacity, and end use. The pricing for pop top hinged vials has being done based on capacity segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of material type, the global pop top hinged vials market is segmented into –

Polyethylene (PE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

On the basis of capacity, the global pop top hinged vials market is segmented into –

Less than 11 Dram

11 Dram – 20 Dram

21 Dram – 40 Dram

41 Dram & Above

On the basis of end use, the global pop top hinged vials market is segmented into –

Medicines

Nutraceuticals & Supplements

Others

Global Pop Top Hinged Vials Market – Regional Overview

In North America, U.S. is expected to dominate the pop top hinged vials market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, India, China and South Korea are anticipated to witness widespread growth for pop top hinged vials market owing to increase in healthcare expenditure in these economies. Moreover, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) pop top hinged vials market is estimated to witness inactive growth during the forecast period.

Global Pop Top Hinged Vials Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the pop top hinged vials market Dewei Plastic Factory, KushCo Holdings Inc., Xianglin Plastic Product Co., Ltd, etc. Few of the unorganized and local players are also expected to add to the pop top hinged vials market during the forecast period.

The report on pop top hinged vials market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Pop top hinged vials market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global pop top hinged vials market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

