Construction Camera Market Outlook, Strategies, Challenges And Geography Trends | Global Forecast – 2023

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market. In terms of revenue, the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market is estimated to expand at a growth rate of 8% during the forecast timeline, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market would be largely driven by factors such as rise in construction or infrastructure development activities. Increasing trend of using advance intelligent security solutions is projected to create new opportunities for construction cameras (time lapse cameras) in the near future.

According to the construction camera (time lapse camera) market research report, based on product type, the market includes fixed camera, PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) camera, indoor camera, and mobile camera trailers. Fixed cameras are anticipated to dominate the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market. In terms of power, AC and DC power driven cameras accounted for around 76% market share in the year 2019. In remote locations and job sites, where supply of electricity is inconsistent, installation of solar-operated time-lapse cameras are considered the preferred option for end users. Based on application, jobsite progress monitoring is considered the preferred choice of end users in recent years. This segment dominated the market in the year 2019. In terms of distribution channel, the offline mode of distribution held over 67.5% of the market share in terms of value in the year 2019. However, the online mode of distribution is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

The major driving factor for the construction camera (time lapse camera) market is the evolution in the construction industry and rapid increase in number of infrastructure development projects in emerging economies of the globe. Advancement in terms of technology and launch of construction cameras (time lapse cameras) with innovative features is anticipated to create new business opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of construction cameras (time lapse cameras) in the near future. Live jobsite monitoring, customized time lapsing, and 24/7 intelligent security with motion alerts has made things simple for project managers, owners, and other prominent stakeholders of the business.

Lack of awareness about usage of construction or time-lapse cameras for job progress monitoring purpose especially in developing countries of the globe is a restraining factor impacting the overall growth of the market. Individuals still have a perception about construction cameras being used for security and safety of building material and construction equipment only.

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market: Prominent Regions

Currently, Asia Pacific dominates the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging market and anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Usage of construction cameras (time lapse cameras) are projected to rise in a significant manner in the near future in China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries, due to increasing number of construction projects and rise in usage of smart devices and cloud-based services.

In Middle & Africa, the demand for construction cameras (time lapse cameras) is projected to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period, especially in GCC countries, which are seeing rapid increase in construction activities such as construction of commercial complexes and high-rise buildings in UAE, etc., and thus projected to generate huge opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of construction or time lapse cameras in the near future.

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global construction camera (time lapse camera) market include Brinno Inc., CamDo Solutions, EarthCam, Inc., ECAMSECURE, Enlaps (Tikee), iBEAM Systems, Inc., SENSERA SYSTEMS, TrueLook Construction Cameras, US Relay Corporation, Work Zone Cam, LLC, OxBlue Corporation, and Digilant (Moreton Bay Systems).?

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market: Segmentation

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Product Type

Fixed Camera

PTZ (Pan–Tilt–Zoom) Camera

Indoor Camera

Mobile Camera Trailers

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Power

AC (Alternating Current) Power Driven

DC (Direct Current) Power Driven

Solar Power Driven

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Application

Jobsite Progress Monitoring

Security & Surveillance

Marketing & Promotion

Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites e-Commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores Other Retail Stores



Construction Camera (Time Lapse Camera) Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

