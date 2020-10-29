Elastomeric Membrane Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Elastomeric membrane is a waterproof roofing material that can withstand high temperatures and ensure excellent durability of the roofing material. It is highly recommended in the regions where extreme climatic conditions prevail. The lifespan of elastomeric membrane about 25 to 30 years. Properties such as durability and moisture resistance makes elastomeric membrane an ideal choice for roofs. These membranes are used on large flat and low-slope roofs and require minimum maintenance. Its excellent property of elasticity makes it apparent for cold climate. Elastomeric membranes are slightly more expensive than conventional roofing materials. However, the long shelf-life of these membranes justifies their price. The commercial industry witnesses the widespread usage of elastomeric membranes as the focus of the end-user in the industry lies more in the durability of the product. Elastomeric membranes are utilized on roofs, walls, underground construction areas, and in wet areas.

There are two types of elastomeric membranes, – namely, dual-layered traditional membrane and self-adhesive elastomeric membrane. Traditional elastomeric membranes comprise two layers, namely, the base layer and a top finishing layer. The top finishing layer consists of granules that make it resistant to harsh environmental conditions. A blow torch is used to install the top layer. Self-adhesive elastomeric membranes are easy to install, as they are cold-applied on the flat or low-sloped roof. In this case, there is a film which covers the adhesive. During installation, this film has to be removed as the strips of self-adhesive elastomeric membrane are unrolled. Suppliers of elastomeric membranes are focusing on product development in order to meet the highly-competitive fragmented market. Recently, the U.S-based company, KARNAK, launched K-NRG Seal VP’s seamless seal for elastomeric membrane, which seals the building envelope by inhibiting the passage of air. This product helps attain superior energy-efficiency mandated by the governing agencies.

Increasing market for infrastructure and strict environmental norms and regulations are key factors driving the elastomeric membrane market. Government regulations mandates certain standards and waterproofing materials to be followed in major parts of the world. For instance, the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) program called ’ENERGY STAR® Program Requirements for Roof Products’. Elastomeric roof coatings meets the guidelines set by the EPA for energy-efficiency defined by the United States Green Building Council. Some countries in Europe follow the roofing standards set by ASTM that mandates required properties and testing procedures for high-solids content and cold liquid-applied elastomeric membranes. These standards play a vital role in prompting consumers to prefer elastomeric membranes. Increasing investments in the commercial construction sector of emerging countries such as India, Indonesia, etc., is expected to boost the elastomeric membrane market.

North America accounts for a major share of the elastomeric membrane market influenced by regulations and norms for pollution control enacted by the U.S government. The non-residential sector in the region is witnessing significant expansion due to increasing industrial development in the U.S and Canada, which is contributing to the institutional construction. This investment is expected to increase further due to the rebuilding efforts undertaken by the U.S government to overcome the devastation caused by hurricanes. In a way, economy experts in the U.S. anticipate the construction spending to rise in the near future. North America is followed by Europe, which is also under the pressure of government’s policy for energy-efficient buildings. The real estate and infrastructure industry in the Middle East, primarily Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is expected to attract hefty investments. Asia Pacific, presently, occupies a minor share in the global elastomeric membrane market. However, the share of Asia Pacific is expected to increase in the near future due to rising urbanization and increasing awareness towards energy-efficient buildings.

Key manufacturers operating in the global elastomeric membrane market include Soprema Inc, BASF SE, Saint-Gobain S.A, KEMPER SYSTEM, Johns Manville, Sika AG, Carlisle Companies Inc, Firestone Building Products, and KARNAK.

