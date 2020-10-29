New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Adhesive Market

According to the report, the global automotive adhesive market is projected to surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of adhesives in vehicles to achieve lightweighting and higher fuel economy. A car in the 1990s contained around 22 pounds of adhesives, which has presently increased to about 33 to 39 pounds.

Expansion of Automotive Adhesive Market

Adhesives have been utilized for bonding metal sheets in vehicles for over 40 years. Increasing trend of aerodynamic bodies and flatter designs to create minimal wind resistance have led to the usage of adhesives, as opposed to conventional spot welding. Decline in the number of welding points and increased use of adhesives in structural bonding are likely to boost the global automotive adhesive market during the forecast period. Vehicles manufactured with adhesives are more cost-effective and safe as compared to their welded counterparts. Welding, bolting, or riveting impact the rigidity of assembled parts, the use of adhesive acts as a buffer and absorbs high energy. Increased demand for safer vehicles among consumers and competition among automakers to achieve higher safety rating are driving the global automotive adhesive market.

Based on adhesive type, the structural segment held a leading share of the global automotive adhesive market in 2019. Adhesives have been widely adopted for gluing structural components and panels to lower the vehicle weight and improve stability and safety. The threadlocks & retainers segment is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, as they are cost-effective and prevent corrosion, leakage, and loosening of fasteners/bolts/screws.

In terms of vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held a leading share of the global automotive adhesive market, owing to the higher production volume of cars and high usage of adhesives in cars to achieve interior esthetics, lightweighting, and to lower vehicle noise and vibrations.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Adhesive Market

In terms of region, the global automotive adhesive market has been segregated into North America, Europe, East Asia, South APAC, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global automotive adhesive market in 2019. High production of vehicles in China, Japan, and India led to the dominance of Asia Pacific in the global automotive adhesive market. Europe and North America held a prominent share and the market in these regions are anticipated to expand at a steady pace post recovery from the COVID19-induced auto recession.

Key Players of Automotive Adhesive Market

Prominent players operating in the global automotive adhesive market include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, Arkema S.A., DuPont, Hunstman International LLC, Sika AG, Jowat SE, Dow Inc., 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, and Franklin International.