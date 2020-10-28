Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive Cylinder Liner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Cylinder Liner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive cylinder liner is the abbreviation of engine cylinder liner; it is setting in the cylinder of the cylinder. The piston, cylinder head and the cylinder liner constitute the engine’s combustor. The automotive cylinder liner includes the dry and wet cylinder liner, the material are usually steel or aluminum alloys.

Usually, the automotive have three, four, six, eight, ten or twelve cylinders. The commercial vehicles have more cylinders than the passenger vehicles.

The Global production of the Automotive Cylinder Liner is about 376 Million Unit in 2015. The production region is relative dispersion. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the Asia. China is the largest production country.

The price has little fluctuation; the average price is about 13.44 USD per unit in 2015. The gross margin has the similar trend with the price. The gross margin is about 28.85% in 2015.

In the future, the Automotive Cylinder Liner will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weaken.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Market

In 2019, the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market size was US$ 4854.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4489 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -1.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Automotive Cylinder Liner Scope and Market Size

Automotive Cylinder Liner market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Cylinder Liner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Cylinder Liner market is segmented into

Casting Iron

Aluminum Alloys

Segment by Application, the Automotive Cylinder Liner market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Cylinder Liner Market Share Analysis

Automotive Cylinder Liner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Cylinder Liner product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Cylinder Liner sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

MAHLE

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

Melling

Darton International

TPR

NPR Group

PowerBore

IPL

Laystall

Slinger

Westwood

ADVANCED SLEEVE

Esteem Auto

ZYNP

Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner

Longk

ZHAOQING POWER

Kaishan

YANTAI VAST

AGS-HAIZHU

CHENGDU GALAXY POWER

