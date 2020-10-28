Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market Future Strategies And Growth Forecast Till 2030

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Overview

The escalated meat consumption across the globe may bring considerable growth opportunities for the edible insects for animal feed market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The increased efforts to upgrade the quality of the meat through nutrient-infused animal feeds may bring exponential growth opportunities for the edible insects for animal feed market.

The use of edible insects for animal feed across diverse end-users such as pet food, livestock, and aquaculture may serve as a promising growth generator for the edible insects for animal feed market. Based on insect type, the edible insects for animal feed market can be segmented into orthoptera, housefly, mealworm, silkworm, black soldier fly, and others.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Competitive Perspective

The players in the edible insects for animal feed market indulge in stiff competition and try to attract consumers through novel product launches and other promotional activities. Research and development activities are being carried on different parameters for finding out novel formulations and insect-additions that prove helpful for increasing the nutritional content of the product. This aspect may bring new discoveries on the table and eventually serve as a good growth generator for the edible insects for animal feed market.

Manufacturers are also in the process of revamping their production facilities for catering to the rising demand from end-users. Mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships constitute an important part as it helps the players to cement their position across the edible insects for animal feed market.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Recent Investments

The players in the edible insects for animal feed market are seeing a plethora of investment opportunities due to the rising demand for edible insects in animal feeds. Such developments offer a Midas touch to the growth of the edible insects for animal feed market. Here are some major investments made recently across the edible insects for animal feed market.

Rabobank Corporate Investments (RCI) recently invested in Protix, a black soldier fly breeder for animal feed production

Roslin Technologies, an AgriTech investment specialist has announced its investment in Protenga, a Singapore-based company that farms black soldier flies and encourage the use of insects as an animal feed and fertilizer source

Similar developments invite immense growth opportunities for the edible insects for animal feed market.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Emerging Trends

The need to find alternative protein sources is bringing expansive growth opportunities for the edible insects for animal feed market. Insects comprise more than 55 percent protein and up to 36 percent fat. Therefore, this factor makes insects a preferential source as an addition to animal feeds for providing the necessary nutrients to the livestock and poultry.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Challenges

Regulators across the world are skeptic about relaxing rules for adding insect ingredients to animal feed. In the Unites States, using insects as feed is allowed in some states only. This factor proves to be a growth dampener. Regulators of Europe are also hesitant for relaxing regulations due to the fear of spread of diseases through insect ingredients in animals. Hence, such challenges act as prominent growth restraints for the edible insects for animal feed market.

Edible Insects for Animal Feed Market: Geographical Dimensions

The edible insects for animal feed market is spread across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Asia Pacific may acquire a substantial share of the edible insects for animal feed market across 2020-2030 due to the prosperous livestock arming and aquaculture industry in the region.

Europe may also garner considerable growth due to the growing number of startups producing insect-based animal feed.