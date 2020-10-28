Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Arc Flash Protective Clothing: Introduction

Arc flash is a highly dangerous phenomenon, a type of electrical explosion, in which the current leaves its desired path and travels from phase to ground or phase to phase. Injuries caused due to arc flash are a result of wearing incorrect protective clothing that ignites and burns the skin. Arc flash clothing protects against dangerous hazards and keeps the workers safe.

Arc flash clothing is used in many end-use industries such as railways, oil & gas, mining, datacenters, commercial & industrial spaces, etc. The growing investment in end-use industries, rising power consumption, and strict government regulations to safeguard workers are the factors that are expected to drive the arc flash protective clothing market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market

On an average, 30,000 arc flash incidents happen every year, which results in an average of 7,000 burn injuries, 2,000 hospitalizations, and 400 fatalities per year. Injuries, hospitalizations, and other such incidents not only affects employees but also the employer and also leads to hampering of operations and loss of monetary funds.

Arc flash clothing helps in decreasing risk of injury and human error; it also helps in increasing efficiency by protecting both new and experienced employees. It helps to achieve uniform appearance and creates a safer work environment. All these factors coupled with government standards and regulations to prevent job site hazards are likely to drive the arc flash protective clothing market during the forecast period.

Electricity generation and consumption has increased over the years due to growing population, urbanization, development of industries, rise in construction sector, and investment in infrastructure development. The forecast period will further see a rise in these end-use segments which is expected to fuel the demand for arc flash protective clothing.

The arc flash protective clothing market is fragmented with the presence of many manufacturers. Various regional manufacturers are entering the market with competitive pricing and strong product portfolio. On the other hand, global manufacturers are maintaining an effective supply chain in various markets which creates competitive business rivalry. It is difficult but not impossible to compete with global manufacturers. New players entering the market may benefit from the rising demand as demand for arc flash protective clothing is expected to increase.

Asia Pacific to hold major share of the global arc flash protective clothing market

Geographically, the global arc flash protective clothing market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global arc flash protective clothing market due to growing end-use industries, inclination toward renewable energy, development of rail transport, and government investment in various sectors, which is set to drive the market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to rise in the economies of developing nations and also due to growth in the construction segment. The Asia Pacific market is likely to be followed by markets in Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Major players operating in the global arc flash protective clothing market include:

Ansell Ltd.

Baymro Safety

COFRA S.R.L.

Enespro PPE

Honeywell International, Inc.

National Safety Apparel

Paulson Manufacturing Corporation

Shanghai C&G Safety Co., Ltd.

Thorne & Derrick

UVEX Safety Group GmbH

Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market: Research Scope

Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market, by Type

Arc Flash Clothing FR Shirts FR Pants/Overalls FR Jackets

Insulating Mats

Footwear

Insulating Gloves

Other Arc Flash Accessories Hats Face Shield Goggles



Global Arc Flash Protective Clothing Market, by End-use Industry

Power Utility

Industrial and Commercial Solar, Wind OP&G Power Networks Mining Power Networks Datacentres Railway Larger Commercial, Industrial Premises Switchgear Producers Others



