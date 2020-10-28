Potassium Ferrocyanide Market Growth Rate, Gross Margin, Competitive Situation and Trends, Forecast

Potassium ferrocyanide is defined as potassium salt of the coordination complex, which is soluble in acid and water and is insoluble in alcohols. It is also known as yellow prussiate of potash or potassium hexacyanoferrate (II). Potassium ferrocyanide is manufactured from hydrogen ferrocyanide and potassium hydroxide. It is a fine chemical compound which is yellow in color. It has wide applications in the industry. It is commonly used as a food additive, and for the production dyes & pigments, pharmaceuticals, and iron & steel. It is used in f food, cosmetics, detergents, and several other industries. . It is used as caking agents in various salts. It is used to eliminate copper and iron in production of wine. Potassium ferrocyanide is also used to dye silks and wool is. In the laboratory, potassium ferrocyanide is used to determine the concentration of potassium permanganate, a compound used in titrations based on redox reactions. It is also used in metal extraction to manufacture adhesives, fire retardants, and computer electronics, among others.

Increasing demand for potassium ferrocyanide from various industries owing to extensive research & development activities conducted by major companies is driving the market. Rising investments from emerging economies such as Japan, India, and China is also propelling the market. Surge in demand for wine and other alcoholic beverages owing to changing lifestyle of people around the globe is fuelling the potassium ferrocyanide market. Additionally, rising demand from bakery industries is boosting the market. Demand from cosmetics industries owing to its various properties to treat skin problems is also driving the potassium ferrocyanide market.

However, availability of substitutes is likely to hamper the potassium ferrocyanide market. Toxic properties such as reacting with dangerous compound when mixed with other chemicals is also restraining the potassium ferrocyanide market. It can cause skin irritation, cough, ingestion, and shortness of breath, among others.

Based on product type, the potassium ferrocyanide market has been bifurcated into food grade and industry grade. In terms of application, the market has been divided into food, iron & steel, dyes & pigments, and pharmaceuticals.

Based on geography, the potassium ferrocyanide market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific and Latin America dominate the potassium ferrocyanide market due to the expansion of the cosmetics industry in these regions. Europe is following Asia Pacific and Latin America as a fastest expanding market for potassium ferrocyanide.

Key players operating in the potassium ferrocyanide market include Kodia Company Limited, Dalian Kunlun Chemical Company Limited, Columbus Chemical Industry Inc., Kimson chemical Inc., Hemadri chemicals, Hindustan Chemicals Company, Tianjin Jinxi Meihua, and Hebei Chengxin Company limited.

