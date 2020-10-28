Electronics & Electric Ceramic Market Growth Rate, Gross Margin, Competitive Situation and Trends, Forecast

Ceramics are non-metallic inorganic solids with high strength and hardness, high melting point, and good thermal and electric insulation property. Advanced ceramics, also known as functional ceramics or fine ceramics, are of powder type. They are formed from oxides, non-oxides, or both; unlike traditional ceramics that are made of clay. High technology and advanced production techniques are used in the processing of advanced ceramics.

Based on material type, the electronic & electric ceramics market has been categorized into aluminum oxide, barium titanate, zirconate titanate, and silica carbide. Aluminum oxide or alumina is a pillar of advanced ceramics. It is used as an insulator for several electronic and electric applications including electronic substrates and spark plug insulators. It has good electric and mechanical properties and resistance to corrosion and wear. It is also used in medical, and chemical applications. Barium titanite is a highly studied advanced ceramic material, owing to its usage in electromechanical devices, actuators, piezoelectric transducers, and electro-optical devices. Zirconate titanate is the most widely used piezoelectric advanced ceramic material. It is chemically inert, physically strong, and less expensive.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26804

It possesses a unique range of properties with greater charge sensitivity, high operating temperature, higher di-electric stability, and fine grain structure with high density. It is applied in tools for precise inspection of automotive and aerospace applications. It is also employed in the manufacture of level sensors, ultrasonic cleaners, and sonar devices. Silica carbide is produced in powder form and is used as a high-quality advanced ceramic. It possess exceptional hardness, very high thermal shock resistance, high thermal conductivity, high strength, low thermal expansion, low density, and high elastic modulus. It is used in semiconductor electronic devices operating at high voltages and high temperatures such as resistance heating, flame igniters, and electronic components deployed at severe environments. Other applications of silica carbide include automotive clutches and brakes and bulletproof jackets. In the automotive industry, it is used as an oil additive for reducing the friction, harmonics, and emissions. Of all material segments, the aluminum oxide segment holds a major market share, due to the availability and versatile usage of aluminum oxide in the electronics & electrical (E&E) industry.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=26804

Based on end-user industry, the electronic & electric ceramics market has been segregated into aerospace, home appliances, and power grids. Aircrafts are fully packed with electronic and electric components such as antennas, sensors, resistors, and capacitors. These components should be light in weight, smaller in size, and wear-resistant. The utilization and popularity of advanced ceramics is increasing. They offer high potential for transmuting the aircraft engine capabilities, which can intensely change the future of the aeronautics industry. Therefore, aerospace is a major end-user industry segment of the market for advanced ceramics. Several home appliances would not be able to function without advanced ceramics, as advanced ceramics offer electric insulation. This is applicable for thermostat casings, PTC thermistors, fan heaters, sockets, switches, and connecting parts. In power grids, advanced ceramics are used for manufacturing the power grid tubes, power switches, insulator discs, rings, cylinders, travelling wave tubes, and relays. The power grids segment holds a major market share among end-user industry segments.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-forecasts-promising-valuation-for-edible-flakes-market-rising-demand-for-nutritious-diets-to-drive-market-value-to-us-22-3-bn-by-2029-end-301015252.html

Based on region, the global electronic & electric ceramics market has been divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the global market due to recent growth of the power sector and increased use of home appliances in the region. Rising use of advanced ceramics in aerospace applications drives the electronic & electric ceramics market in North America and Europe. Middle East & Africa is a rapidly expanding market for electronic & electric ceramics, due to growth of sectors such as home appliances and power grids in the region.

Key players operating in the global electronic & electric ceramics market are Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc. (the U.S.), Coors Tek, Inc. (the U.S.), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd. (the U.K.), Ceram Tec GmbH (Germany), Ceradyne, Inc. (the U.S.), Morgan Advanced Materials (the U.K.), McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (the U.S.), ENrG Inc. (the U.S.), and NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (Japan).

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.