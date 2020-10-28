Global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A solenoid valve is an electromechanically operated valve. The valve is controlled by an electric current through a solenoid: in the case of a two-port valve the flow is switched on or off; in the case of a three-port valve, the outflow is switched between the two outlet ports. Multiple solenoid valves can be placed together on a manifold.

Worldwide, Europe is the largest market of explosion proof solenoid valve consumption value market, while China is the largest consumption volume market. It is estimated that Europe accounts for about 30% of the industry total revenue. After development of about two decades, China has become the largest consumption volume markket of explosion proof solenoid valve. In 2016, China produces about 25.58% of the global total consumption volume. The market in other developing countries or regions, such as South America is becoming the most important emerging consumption market of solenoid valve. And the production technology and production scale of explosion proof solenoid valve in these regions are also developing quickly, partly driven by the capacity movement from developed countries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves Market

In 2019, the global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market size was US$ 531 million and it is expected to reach US$ 677.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves Scope and Market Size

Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market is segmented into

Two-way Solenoid Valves

Three-way Solenoid Valves

Four-way Solenoid Valves

Others

Segment by Application, the Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market is segmented into

Chemical industry

Petrochemical

Oil and gas

Gas pipe network

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves Market Share Analysis

Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves product introduction, recent developments, Explosion Proof Solenoid Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ASCO

Parker

Kendrion

Festo

SMC

Bürkert

Norgren

CKD

KONAN ELECTRIC

ODE

Peter Paul valve

Airtec

Shanghao Hope

SHAKO

Rotex

Kaneko Corporation

JVL

Shanghai Taiming

Zhejiang Yongjiu

PRO UNI-D

