Global Mining Tire Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mining Tire market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mining Tire market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Mining Tire market. Mining tire is a kind of tire used by mining equipment, such as mining truck, mining loader, etc.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Mining Tire in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Mining Tire. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of mining fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Mining Tire will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mining Tire Market

In 2019, the global Mining Tire market size was US$ 4308.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4128.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -0.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Mining Tire Scope and Market Size

Mining Tire market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mining Tire market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mining Tire market is segmented into

29 inch＜Rim Diameter≤49 inch

Rim Diameter＞49 inch

Segment by Application, the Mining Tire market is segmented into

Truck

Loader

Bulldozer

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Mining Tire Market Share Analysis

Mining Tire market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mining Tire product introduction, recent developments, Mining Tire sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bridgestone

Michelin

Titan Tire

Chem China

Yokohama

Goodyear

Continental

Zhongce Rubber

Guizhou Tire

BKT

Double Coin Holdings

Apollo Tyres

Triangle Tyre

JK Tyre

Techking Tires

