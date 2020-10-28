Global Microfocus X-ray Sources Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Microfocus X-ray Sources market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Microfocus X-ray Sources market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Microfocus X-ray Sources were specifically developed for X-ray nondestructive inspection. A small focal point prevents blurring of X-ray images and delivers a sharp enlarged image. An RS-232C interface is provided as standard for external control. These microfocus X-ray Sources also yield clear, sharp enlarged X-ray images even during 3D observation.

Hamamatsu Photonics, Rigaku and Nikon Metrology, the industry’s leading producers, accounted for 71.94% of revenues in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microfocus X-ray Sources Market

In 2019, the global Microfocus X-ray Sources market size was US$ 61 million and it is expected to reach US$ 83 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Microfocus X-ray Sources Scope and Market Size

Microfocus X-ray Sources market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microfocus X-ray Sources market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Microfocus X-ray Sources market is segmented into

Open Type

Sealed Type

Segment by Application, the Microfocus X-ray Sources market is segmented into

Electronic

Casting Inspection

Medical

Science and Research

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Microfocus X-ray Sources Market Share Analysis

Microfocus X-ray Sources market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Microfocus X-ray Sources product introduction, recent developments, Microfocus X-ray Sources sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hamamatsu Photonics

Rigaku

Nikon Metrology

Incoatec

Oxford Instruments

Trufocus

Aolong

SIGRAY

