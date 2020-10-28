Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Railway Air Conditioner Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Railway Air Conditioner Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Railway Air Conditioner Units market. Railway Air Conditioner Units is used for the temperature control of railway equipment like Locomotives, Rapid Transit Vehicles and Passenger Coaches. With it, the drivers and passengers can enjoy a better experience.
In the last several years, global market of Railway Air Conditioner Units developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.67%. In 2016, global revenue of Railway Air Conditioner Units is about 950 M USD; the actual production is about 61.9 K Unit.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market
In 2019, the global Railway Air Conditioner Units market size was US$ 1055.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1310.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Scope and Market Size
Railway Air Conditioner Units market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Railway Air Conditioner Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Railway Air Conditioner Units market is segmented into
AC Power
DC Power
Segment by Application, the Railway Air Conditioner Units market is segmented into
Rapid Transit Vehicles
Locomotives
Passenger Coaches
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Railway Air Conditioner Units Market Share Analysis
Railway Air Conditioner Units market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Railway Air Conditioner Units product introduction, recent developments, Railway Air Conditioner Units sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Liebherr
Faiveley
Knorr-Bremse
Shijiazhuang King
Thermo King
Hitachi
Guangzhou Zhongche
New United Group
Toshiba
Longertek
Lloyd
DC Airco
Autoclima
