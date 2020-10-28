Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Railway Air Conditioner Units market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Railway Air Conditioner Units market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Railway Air Conditioner Units market. Railway Air Conditioner Units is used for the temperature control of railway equipment like Locomotives, Rapid Transit Vehicles and Passenger Coaches. With it, the drivers and passengers can enjoy a better experience.

In the last several years, global market of Railway Air Conditioner Units developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.67%. In 2016, global revenue of Railway Air Conditioner Units is about 950 M USD; the actual production is about 61.9 K Unit.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market

In 2019, the global Railway Air Conditioner Units market size was US$ 1055.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1310.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Scope and Market Size

Railway Air Conditioner Units market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Railway Air Conditioner Units market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Railway Air Conditioner Units market is segmented into

AC Power

DC Power

Segment by Application, the Railway Air Conditioner Units market is segmented into

Rapid Transit Vehicles

Locomotives

Passenger Coaches

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Railway Air Conditioner Units Market Share Analysis

Railway Air Conditioner Units market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Railway Air Conditioner Units product introduction, recent developments, Railway Air Conditioner Units sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Liebherr

Faiveley

Knorr-Bremse

Shijiazhuang King

Thermo King

Hitachi

Guangzhou Zhongche

New United Group

Toshiba

Longertek

Lloyd

DC Airco

Autoclima

