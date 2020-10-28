Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Small-lift Launch Vehicle market. A small-lift launch vehicle is a rocket orbital launch vehicle that is capable of lifting up to 2,000 kg (4,400 lb) of payload into low Earth orbit (LEO). The next larger category consists of medium-lift launch vehicles.
A small-lift launch vehicle is a rocket orbital launch vehicle that is capable of lifting up to 2,000 kg (4,400 lb) of payload into low Earth orbit (LEO). The small-lift launch vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 53.1 million USD in 2016 to reach 105.3 million USD by 2022 in Asia-Pacific market. The small-lift launch vehicle market is very concerted market; there are only top six players in Asia-Pacific. The leading players are IHI Aerospace, SAST, CALT, CASIC, GKNPTs Khrunichev and KCST.
Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle Scope and Market Size
Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is segmented into
Sounding Rocket
Small-Lift Launch Vehicle
Medium-Lift Launch Vehicle
Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle
Super-Heavy Lift Vehicle
Segment by Application, the Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is segmented into
Academic
Commercial
Government
Defense
Non-Profit Organization
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Small-lift Launch Vehicle Market Share Analysis
Small-lift Launch Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Small-lift Launch Vehicle product introduction, recent developments, Small-lift Launch Vehicle sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
IHI Aerospace
SAST
CALT
CASIC
GKNPTs Khrunichev
KCST
…
