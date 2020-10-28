Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Small-lift Launch Vehicle market. A small-lift launch vehicle is a rocket orbital launch vehicle that is capable of lifting up to 2,000 kg (4,400 lb) of payload into low Earth orbit (LEO). The next larger category consists of medium-lift launch vehicles.

A small-lift launch vehicle is a rocket orbital launch vehicle that is capable of lifting up to 2,000 kg (4,400 lb) of payload into low Earth orbit (LEO). The small-lift launch vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 53.1 million USD in 2016 to reach 105.3 million USD by 2022 in Asia-Pacific market. The small-lift launch vehicle market is very concerted market; there are only top six players in Asia-Pacific. The leading players are IHI Aerospace, SAST, CALT, CASIC, GKNPTs Khrunichev and KCST.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle Market

In 2019, the global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Small-lift Launch Vehicle Scope and Market Size

Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small-lift Launch Vehicle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is segmented into

Sounding Rocket

Small-Lift Launch Vehicle

Medium-Lift Launch Vehicle

Heavy-Lift Launch Vehicle

Super-Heavy Lift Vehicle

Segment by Application, the Small-lift Launch Vehicle market is segmented into

Academic

Commercial

Government

Defense

Non-Profit Organization

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Small-lift Launch Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Small-lift Launch Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Small-lift Launch Vehicle product introduction, recent developments, Small-lift Launch Vehicle sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

IHI Aerospace

SAST

CALT

CASIC

GKNPTs Khrunichev

KCST

…

