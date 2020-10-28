Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Arc Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Arc Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An electric arc furnace is a high-temperature furnace that uses high-voltage electric arcs to make steel. Electric arc furnaces are a feature of the minimills that recycle iron and steel scrap into new steel products. Arc furnaces range in size from small units of approximately one ton capacity (used in foundries for producing cast iron products) up to about 400 ton units used for secondary steelmaking.

By region, Europe had the highest share of income, reaching 30.25% in 2018. The industry’s leading producers, Danieli, Siemens and SMS, together account for more than 26% of the market.

In 2019, the global Electric Arc Furnaces market size was US$ 1099.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1697.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Arc Furnaces market is segmented into

AC-EAF

DA-EAF

Segment by Application, the Electric Arc Furnaces market is segmented into

Metal smelting

Ore smelting

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Danieli

Siemens

SMS

Electrotherm

TENOVA

Primetals Technologies

DongXong

Steel Plantech

TYMEC

IHI

Doshi

Sermak Metal

