Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Arc Furnaces market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Arc Furnaces market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An electric arc furnace is a high-temperature furnace that uses high-voltage electric arcs to make steel. Electric arc furnaces are a feature of the minimills that recycle iron and steel scrap into new steel products. Arc furnaces range in size from small units of approximately one ton capacity (used in foundries for producing cast iron products) up to about 400 ton units used for secondary steelmaking.
By region, Europe had the highest share of income, reaching 30.25% in 2018. The industry’s leading producers, Danieli, Siemens and SMS, together account for more than 26% of the market.
In 2019, the global Electric Arc Furnaces market size was US$ 1099.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1697.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.
Electric Arc Furnaces market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Arc Furnaces market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
AC-EAF
DA-EAF
Metal smelting
Ore smelting
Others
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Electric Arc Furnaces market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Arc Furnaces product introduction, recent developments, Electric Arc Furnaces sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
Danieli
Siemens
SMS
Electrotherm
TENOVA
Primetals Technologies
DongXong
Steel Plantech
TYMEC
IHI
Doshi
Sermak Metal
