Global Mechanical Seals Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mechanical Seals market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mechanical Seals market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A mechanical seal is a device that helps join systems or mechanisms together by preventing leakage (e.g. in a plumbing system), containing pressure, or excluding contamination. The effectiveness of a seal is dependent on adhesion in the case of sealants and compression in the case of gaskets.
The industry’s leading producers are John Crane, EagleBurgmann and Flowserve, with revenues of 22.24%, 15.58% and 9.88%, respectively, in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mechanical Seals Market
In 2019, the global Mechanical Seals market size was US$ 3865.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4645.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Mechanical Seals Scope and Market Size
Mechanical Seals market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mechanical Seals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Mechanical Seals market is segmented into
Compressor Mechanical Seals
Pump Mechanical Seals
Reactor Mechanical Seals
Others
Segment by Application, the Mechanical Seals market is segmented into
Oil and Gas
Electricity
Chemical Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Mechanical Seals Market Share Analysis
Mechanical Seals market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mechanical Seals product introduction, recent developments, Mechanical Seals sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
John Crane
EagleBurgmann
Flowserve
AESSEAL
Garlock
Sunnyseal
Colossus
Torishima
KSB
Meccanotecnica Umbra
Oerlikon Balzers
Sulzer
Flex-A-Seal
Chesterton
Valmet
Ekato
Pillar
Xi’an Yonghua
Fluiten
Tanken Seal
Huhnseal AB
