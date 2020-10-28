Global Harmonic Drive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Harmonic Drive market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Harmonic Drive market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Harmonic Drive is a compact, high performance, precision reduction gear. It is one of the key components used in robotic products such as collaborative work robots. The gear consists of only 3 basic parts (Wave Generator, Flex spline, and Circular Spline). It provides excellent features not found in other speed reducers.
From a global perspective, Japan currently holds the core technology of harmonic drive reducers and forms a technical barrier to high-performance reducers. It is difficult for companies in other regions to reach their technical level. In China, the number of companies producing harmonic drive is about ten or so, and most of them are not scaled up. They are only satisfied with the needs of the low-end market and have a small scale, and they are positioned as low-end product markets. In the United States, Canada, and South Korea also have R&D and production companies.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Harmonic Drive Market
In 2019, the global Harmonic Drive market size was US$ 671.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1655.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 13.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Harmonic Drive Scope and Market Size
Harmonic Drive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Harmonic Drive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Harmonic Drive market is segmented into
Cup Style
Hat Style
Pancake Style
Segment by Application, the Harmonic Drive market is segmented into
Industry Robot
Semiconductor Equipment
Flat Panel Equipment
Machine Tools
Optical Machine
Printing, Bookbinding and Paper Machine
Metal Working Machine
Medical Equipment
Space Equipment
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Harmonic Drive Market Share Analysis
Harmonic Drive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Harmonic Drive product introduction, recent developments, Harmonic Drive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
HDSI
Leaderdrive
Beijing CTKM Harmonic Drive
BHDI
Zhejiang Laifual
Nidec-Shimpo
BENRUN Robot
Cone Drive
