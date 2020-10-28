Global Ships Ballast Water System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ships Ballast Water System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ships Ballast Water System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Ballast Water Treatment System is a device of processing ballast water that discharged directly into the sea. Ballast Water Treatment System mainly consists of ballast pumps, ballast water pipelines, ballast tanks and associated valve member.
This report only covers the Ballast Water Treatment System used for ships.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Ships Ballast Water System in the regions of Korea, China and Japan that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Ships Ballast Water System. Increasing of ship expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Ships Ballast Water System will drive growth in China markets.
In 2019, the global Ships Ballast Water System market size was US$ 6252.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11360 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.
Ships Ballast Water System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ships Ballast Water System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Ships Ballast Water System market is segmented into
Chemical Method
Physical Method
Segment by Application, the Ships Ballast Water System market is segmented into
Modify Ship
New Build Ship
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ships Ballast Water System Market Share Analysis
Ships Ballast Water System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ships Ballast Water System product introduction, recent developments, Ships Ballast Water System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Alfa Laval
Panasia
OceanSaver
Qingdao Sunrui
JFE Engineering
NK
Qingdao Headway Technology
Optimarin
Hyde Marine
Veolia Water Technologies
Techcross
Siemens
Ecochlor
Industrie De Nora
MMC Green Technology
Wartsila
NEI Treatment Systems
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Desmi
Bright Sky
Trojan Marinex
