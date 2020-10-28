Global Steam Traps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Steam Traps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steam Traps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Steam Trap is an automatic valve that allows condensate, air and other non-condensable gases to be discharged from the steam system while holding or trapping the steam in the system. In industry, steam is used regularly for heating or as a driving force for mechanical power. Steam Traps are used in such applications to ensure that steam is not wasted.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Steam Traps in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Steam Traps. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of oil & petrochemical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Steam Traps will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

In 2019, the global Steam Traps market size was US$ 1137 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1430.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

Steam Traps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steam Traps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Steam Traps market is segmented into

Mechanical Trap

Thermostatic Trap

Thermodynamic Trap

Segment by Application, the Steam Traps market is segmented into

Oil & Petrochemical

Power Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

General Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Steam Traps Market Share Analysis

Steam Traps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Steam Traps product introduction, recent developments, Steam Traps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Spirax Sarco

Armstrong

Velan

ARI

Emerson

Circor

TLV

Yingqiao Machinery

Forbes Marshall

MIYAWAKI

Hongfeng Mechanical

Cameron

DSC

Yoshitake

Watson McDaniel

Chenghang Industrial Safety

Water-Dispersing Valve

Lonze Valve

