Global Steam Traps Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A Steam Trap is an automatic valve that allows condensate, air and other non-condensable gases to be discharged from the steam system while holding or trapping the steam in the system. In industry, steam is used regularly for heating or as a driving force for mechanical power. Steam Traps are used in such applications to ensure that steam is not wasted.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Steam Traps in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Steam Traps. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of oil & petrochemical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Steam Traps will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steam Traps Market
In 2019, the global Steam Traps market size was US$ 1137 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1430.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Steam Traps Scope and Market Size
Steam Traps market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steam Traps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Steam Traps market is segmented into
Mechanical Trap
Thermostatic Trap
Thermodynamic Trap
Segment by Application, the Steam Traps market is segmented into
Oil & Petrochemical
Power Industry
Pharmaceutical
Food & Beverage
Pulp & Paper
General Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Steam Traps Market Share Analysis
Steam Traps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Steam Traps product introduction, recent developments, Steam Traps sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Spirax Sarco
Armstrong
Velan
ARI
Emerson
Circor
TLV
Yingqiao Machinery
Forbes Marshall
MIYAWAKI
Hongfeng Mechanical
Cameron
DSC
Yoshitake
Watson McDaniel
Chenghang Industrial Safety
Water-Dispersing Valve
Lonze Valve
