Global Trencher Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A trencher is a piece of construction equipment used to dig trenches, especially for laying pipes or cables, for installing drainage, or in preparation for trench warfare. Trenchers may range in size from walk-behind models, to attachments for a skid loader or tractor, to very heavy tracked heavy equipment.

First, the trencher industry concentration is high. North America is the biggest producer and consumer of trencher. There are no more than fifty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from USA and European.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Trencher Market

In 2019, the global Trencher market size was US$ 47 million and it is expected to reach US$ 52 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Trencher Scope and Market Size

Trencher market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trencher market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Trencher market is segmented into

Wheel Trencher

Chain Trencher

Segment by Application, the Trencher market is segmented into

Agricultural trenching

Oil and gas pipeline installation

Energy cables and fiber optic laying

Telecommunication networks construction

Sewers and water pipelines installation

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Trencher Market Share Analysis

Trencher market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Trencher product introduction, recent developments, Trencher sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ditch Witch

Vermeer

Tesmec

Wolfe Heavy Equipment

Marais

Barreto

Cleveland

Inter-Drain

EZ-Trench

Port Industries

UNAC

Toro

Guntert & Zimmerman

Mastenbroek

Shandong Gaotang trencher

Rongcheng Shenyuan

