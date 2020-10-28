Global Microtomes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Microtomes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Microtomes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A microtome (from the Greek mikros, meaning “small”, and temnein, meaning “to cut”) is a tool used to cut extremely thin slices of material, known as sections. Important in science, microtomes are used in microscopy, allowing for the preparation of samples for observation under transmitted light or electron radiation. Microtomes use steel, glass, or diamond blades depending upon the specimen being sliced and the desired thickness of the sections being cut. Steel blades are used to prepare sections of animal or plant tissues for light microscopy histology. Glass knives are used to slice sections for light microscopy and to slice very thin sections for electron microscopy. Industrial grade diamond knives are used to slice hard materials such as bone, teeth and plant matter for both light microscopy and for electron microscopy. Gem quality diamond knives are used for slicing thin sections for electron microscopy.
Compared to 2014, Microtomes market managed to increase sales by 4.87 to 4298 units in worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Microtomes performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microtomes Market
In 2019, the global Microtomes market size was US$ 33 million and it is expected to reach US$ 45 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Microtomes Scope and Market Size
Microtomes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microtomes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Microtomes market is segmented into
Sledge Microtome
Rotary Microtome
Others
Segment by Application, the Microtomes market is segmented into
Optical Microscope
Electron Microscope
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Microtomes Market Share Analysis
Microtomes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Microtomes product introduction, recent developments, Microtomes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Leica
Sakura
Thermo Fisher
Medite
Slee Medical
RMC Boeckeler
MICROS Austria
AGD Biomedicals
Alltion
Amos scientific
Bright Instrument
Diapath Spa
Histo Line Laboratories
Auxilab
Nanolytik
Orion Medic
S.M. Scientific
