Global Microtomes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Microtomes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

A microtome (from the Greek mikros, meaning “small”, and temnein, meaning “to cut”) is a tool used to cut extremely thin slices of material, known as sections. Important in science, microtomes are used in microscopy, allowing for the preparation of samples for observation under transmitted light or electron radiation. Microtomes use steel, glass, or diamond blades depending upon the specimen being sliced and the desired thickness of the sections being cut. Steel blades are used to prepare sections of animal or plant tissues for light microscopy histology. Glass knives are used to slice sections for light microscopy and to slice very thin sections for electron microscopy. Industrial grade diamond knives are used to slice hard materials such as bone, teeth and plant matter for both light microscopy and for electron microscopy. Gem quality diamond knives are used for slicing thin sections for electron microscopy.

Compared to 2014, Microtomes market managed to increase sales by 4.87 to 4298 units in worldwide in 2015. Overall, the Microtomes performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Microtomes Market

In 2019, the global Microtomes market size was US$ 33 million and it is expected to reach US$ 45 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Microtomes Scope and Market Size

Microtomes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microtomes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Microtomes market is segmented into

Sledge Microtome

Rotary Microtome

Others

Segment by Application, the Microtomes market is segmented into

Optical Microscope

Electron Microscope

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Microtomes Market Share Analysis

Microtomes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Microtomes product introduction, recent developments, Microtomes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Leica

Sakura

Thermo Fisher

Medite

Slee Medical

RMC Boeckeler

MICROS Austria

AGD Biomedicals

Alltion

Amos scientific

Bright Instrument

Diapath Spa

Histo Line Laboratories

Auxilab

Nanolytik

Orion Medic

S.M. Scientific

