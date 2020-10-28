Global Aquarium Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Aquarium market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Aquarium market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report analyzes the aquarium equipment. Aquarium equipment doesn’t refer to a single kind of tool or equipment. Generally, it refers to a series of tools including aquarium (fish tank), air pump, water pump, filter, feeder, heater, chiller, decorations and etc. used for the keeping or breeding of water-dwelling animals (ornamental fish, shrimp, turtle and so on) or plants.

Along with the development of global economy and the market of ornamental water-dwelling animals, the market of aquarium equipment has experienced stable growth recent years. The market of aquarium equipment in European countries, Japan and United States is relatively mature. The market of aquarium equipment in developing countries such as China or India is relatively small but is increasing more rapidly.

In 2019, the global Aquarium market size was US$ 12250 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19770 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Aquarium market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aquarium market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Aquarium Tank

Filtration Equipment

Temperature Control Equipment

Lighting Equipment

Oxygen Equipment

Household & Office

Commercial

Zoo & Oceanarium

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Aquarium market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Aquarium product introduction, recent developments, Aquarium sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

Central Garden and Pet

EHEIM

Juwel Aquarium

Hagan

Marukan

D-D

TMC

OASE (biOrb)

PHILPS

Tetra

AZOO

API

Aqua Design Amano

Interpet

Arcadia

Sunsun

Shenzhen Resun

Hailea

Boyu

Minjiang

Hinaler

Chuangxing

Liangdian

Chengdu Zhituo

