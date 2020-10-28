Global Ride-on Trowel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ride-on Trowel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ride-on Trowel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Ride On Power Trowel can be used for trowelling concrete surface through floating and finishing operations. Housing, warehouses, garages, industrial buildings and airports due to the continuous heavy load in such areas. Or required by large warehouse construction projects and airports as they have greater requirements for the flat surfaces due to the safety and set-up requirements.
First, the Ride-on Trowel industry concentration is high. United States is the biggest producer and consumer of Ride-on Trowel. There are no more than fifty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ride-on Trowel Market
In 2019, the global Ride-on Trowel market size was US$ 233.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 295.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Ride-on Trowel Scope and Market Size
Ride-on Trowel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ride-on Trowel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Ride-on Trowel market is segmented into
Hydrostatic Ride-on Trowel
Mechanical Ride-on Trowel
Segment by Application, the Ride-on Trowel market is segmented into
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ride-on Trowel Market Share Analysis
Ride-on Trowel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ride-on Trowel product introduction, recent developments, Ride-on Trowel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Multiquip
Wacker Neuson
Allen Engineering
Atlas Copco
Dragon
Parchem Construction
Bartell
Dynamic
MBW
Shenhua
Masterpac
Roadway
