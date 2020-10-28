Global Ride-on Trowel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Ride-on Trowel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Ride-on Trowel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Ride On Power Trowel can be used for trowelling concrete surface through floating and finishing operations. Housing, warehouses, garages, industrial buildings and airports due to the continuous heavy load in such areas. Or required by large warehouse construction projects and airports as they have greater requirements for the flat surfaces due to the safety and set-up requirements.

First, the Ride-on Trowel industry concentration is high. United States is the biggest producer and consumer of Ride-on Trowel. There are no more than fifty manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ride-on Trowel Market

In 2019, the global Ride-on Trowel market size was US$ 233.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 295.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Ride-on Trowel Scope and Market Size

Ride-on Trowel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ride-on Trowel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Ride-on Trowel market is segmented into

Hydrostatic Ride-on Trowel

Mechanical Ride-on Trowel

Segment by Application, the Ride-on Trowel market is segmented into

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ride-on Trowel Market Share Analysis

Ride-on Trowel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Ride-on Trowel product introduction, recent developments, Ride-on Trowel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Multiquip

Wacker Neuson

Allen Engineering

Atlas Copco

Dragon

Parchem Construction

Bartell

Dynamic

MBW

Shenhua

Masterpac

Roadway

