Global Biosensors Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, it combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector. The sensitive biological element (e.g. tissue, microorganisms, organelles, cell receptors, enzymes, antibodies, nucleic acids, etc.) is a biologically derived material or biomimetic component that interacts (binds or recognizes) with the analyte under study. The biologically sensitive elements can also be created by biological engineering. The transducer or the detector element (works in a physicochemical way; optical, piezoelectric, electrochemical, etc.) transforms the signal resulting from the interaction of the analyte with the biological element into another signal (i.e., transduces) that can be more easily measured and quantified. The biosensor reader device with the associated electronics or signal processors that are primarily responsible for the display of the results in a user-friendly way. This sometimes accounts for the most expensive part of the sensor device, however it is possible to generate a user friendly display that includes transducer and sensitive element (holographic sensor). The readers are usually custom-designed and manufactured to suit the different working principles of biosensors.

The demand for biosensors in anticipated to be the highest in North America, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. North America will continue to dominate the global biosensors market owing to the flourishing healthcare industry in the US, favorable FDA approvals, and rapid trials for newer medical technologies in point-of-care testing.

In 2019, the global Biosensors market size was US$ 21050 million and it is expected to reach US$ 41450 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026.

Biosensors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biosensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Biosensors market is segmented into

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Segment by Application, the Biosensors market is segmented into

Medical

Environmental Monitoring

Food Industry

Agriculture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Biosensors Market Share Analysis

Biosensors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Biosensors product introduction, recent developments, Biosensors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Abbott

Johnson &Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

Nova Biomedical

Bayer

ARKRAY

Medtronic

Roche

Sinocare

Universal Biosensors

