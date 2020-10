Global Full Body Scanner Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Full Body Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Full Body Scanner market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Full Body Scanner is a device that detects objects on a person’s body for security screening purposes, without physically removing clothes or making physical contact.

The leading manufactures mainly are L3, Smiths Detection, Rapisscan, Adani system and AS&E. L3 is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2016. The next is Smiths Detection and Rapisscan.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Full Body Scanner Market

In 2019, the global Full Body Scanner market size was US$ 537.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1786.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 18.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Full Body Scanner Scope and Market Size

Full Body Scanner market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Full Body Scanner market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Full Body Scanner market is segmented into

X-ray Scanner

Millimeter Wave Scanner

Segment by Application, the Full Body Scanner market is segmented into

Industrial

Public

Prisons

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Full Body Scanner Market Share Analysis

Full Body Scanner market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Full Body Scanner product introduction, recent developments, Full Body Scanner sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

L3

Smiths Detection

Rapisscan

Adani system

A S&E

Braun

Westminster

ODSecurity

CST

Xscann Technologies

