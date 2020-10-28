Global Screw Nut Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Screw Nut market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Screw Nut market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A nut is a type of fastener with a threaded hole. Nuts are almost always used in conjunction with a mating bolt to fasten two or more parts together
The classification of Screw Nut includes Stainless Steel Screw Nut, Carbon Steel Screw Nut,
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Screw Nut Market
In 2019, the global Screw Nut market size was US$ 13650 million and it is expected to reach US$ 15900 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Screw Nut Scope and Market Size
Screw Nut market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Screw Nut market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Screw Nut market is segmented into
Stainless Steel
Alloy Steel
Carbon Steel
Other
Segment by Application, the Screw Nut market is segmented into
Automotive
Electronic
Construction & MRO
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Screw Nut Market Share Analysis
Screw Nut market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Screw Nut product introduction, recent developments, Screw Nut sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Shanghai Tianbao Fastener
Yuxing
JIBIAO
ChangHu
FuQiang
QiKang
HengCheng
Yichunlai
Peerless Hardware
Vikrant Fasteners
Midwest Acorn Nut
Buckeye Fasteners
Texas Bolt & Nut
Mid-State Bolt and Nut
PCC Fasteners
National Bolt&Nut
Accurate Mfd Products
