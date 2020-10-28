Global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An AC current transformer (CT) is a transformer that is used to produce an alternating current (AC) in its secondary which is proportional to the AC current in its primary. Current transformers, together with voltage transformers (VTs) or potential transformers (PTs), which are designed for measurement, are known as instrument transformers.

The Current Transformer ( C.T. ), is a type of “instrument transformer” that is designed to produce an alternating current in its secondary winding which is proportional to the current being measured in its primary.

Although China have the largest Capacity in the word, but China concentrate on low-end products, so Europe got the highest revenue.

In 2019, the global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market size was US$ 2060.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2608.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters Scope and Market Size

AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market is segmented into

Output by Pin

Output by Wire

Segment by Application, the AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market is segmented into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters Market Share Analysis

AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters product introduction, recent developments, AC Current Transformers (CT) for Electrical Meters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

VAC

Falco

J&D Electronics Co.,Ltd

Shenke

Hioki

Crompton Instruments

Accuenergy

Omega

Electrohms

Yuanxing

Oswell

Electromagnetic Industries LLP

Flex-Core

Nanjing Zeming Electronic Co.,Ltd

