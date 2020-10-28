Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A turbo generator is the combination of a turbine directly connected to an electric generator for the generation of electric power. Large steam-powered turbo generators provide the majority of the world’s electricity and are also used by steam-powered turbo-electric ships.

In the coming years there is a decreasing demand for Air-Cooled Turbogenerators in the regions of Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air-Cooled Turbogenerators. Increasing of steam turbine expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on gas turbine industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators will drive growth in Asia (Except China) markets.

In 2019, the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market size was US$ 882.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 764.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -2.0% during 2021-2026.

Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is segmented into

2-pole air-cooled generators

4-pole air-cooled generators

Segment by Application, the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is segmented into

Gas Turbine Power Plant

Steam Turbine Power Plant

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air-Cooled Turbogenerators product introduction, recent developments, Air-Cooled Turbogenerators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

GE

Siemens

ANDRITZ

Ansaldo Energia

Brush

Shanghai Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Bzd

WEG

Power-M

BHEL

Fuji Electric

