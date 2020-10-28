In this report, the Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-cooled-turbogenerators-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A turbo generator is the combination of a turbine directly connected to an electric generator for the generation of electric power. Large steam-powered turbo generators provide the majority of the world’s electricity and are also used by steam-powered turbo-electric ships.
In the coming years there is a decreasing demand for Air-Cooled Turbogenerators in the regions of Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air-Cooled Turbogenerators. Increasing of steam turbine expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on gas turbine industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators will drive growth in Asia (Except China) markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market
In 2019, the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market size was US$ 882.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 764.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of -2.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Scope and Market Size
Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is segmented into
2-pole air-cooled generators
4-pole air-cooled generators
Segment by Application, the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market is segmented into
Gas Turbine Power Plant
Steam Turbine Power Plant
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market Share Analysis
Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air-Cooled Turbogenerators product introduction, recent developments, Air-Cooled Turbogenerators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GE
Siemens
ANDRITZ
Ansaldo Energia
Brush
Shanghai Electric
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Toshiba
Harbin Electric
Bzd
WEG
Power-M
BHEL
Fuji Electric
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-air-cooled-turbogenerators-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com