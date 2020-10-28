Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is an aircraft system without a human pilot aboard, commonly known as a drone and also referred by several other names. Unmanned Aircraft Systems can be remote controlled aircraft or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems, they can be used both for wild land firefighting and civilian fields.
Drones are remarkable devices. They can hover in midair, do back flips and spins; they can maneuver smoothly and precisely through small spaces or in concert with other drones; and they can do all this while carrying things like a stabilized video camera and a multitude of other technologies on board. The extent of their versatility is what makes them a viable option for a number of different tasks. Drones can be deployed as weapons in far-away wars, or can help reinvent the way humanitarian aid is provided. Drones can help advance scientific research, or can perform tracking and monitoring and surveillance work. Drones could revolutionize the way humans do certain work or even perform dangerous tasks, but they could also encroach on the core values of a free and democratic society. Drones have unique capabilities and are very flexible in terms of the tasks they can perform, which is what is making them a desirable alternative to manned flights.
The data which statistics in this report do not contain large drones used for fighting or bombardment. Because national secret is involved and most of these kinds UAS is very expensive although their number is small.
In 2019, the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market size was US$ 4280.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6320 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.
Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented into
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Segment by Application, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented into
Commercial
Military
Consumer
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) product introduction, recent developments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman
Boeing
IAI
Da-Jiang
Parrot SA
3D Robotics, Inc
AeroVironment
YAMAHA
Zerotech
AscTec
Xaircraft
