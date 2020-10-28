Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) is an aircraft system without a human pilot aboard, commonly known as a drone and also referred by several other names. Unmanned Aircraft Systems can be remote controlled aircraft or fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems, they can be used both for wild land firefighting and civilian fields.

Drones are remarkable devices. They can hover in midair, do back flips and spins; they can maneuver smoothly and precisely through small spaces or in concert with other drones; and they can do all this while carrying things like a stabilized video camera and a multitude of other technologies on board. The extent of their versatility is what makes them a viable option for a number of different tasks. Drones can be deployed as weapons in far-away wars, or can help reinvent the way humanitarian aid is provided. Drones can help advance scientific research, or can perform tracking and monitoring and surveillance work. Drones could revolutionize the way humans do certain work or even perform dangerous tasks, but they could also encroach on the core values of a free and democratic society. Drones have unique capabilities and are very flexible in terms of the tasks they can perform, which is what is making them a desirable alternative to manned flights.

The data which statistics in this report do not contain large drones used for fighting or bombardment. Because national secret is involved and most of these kinds UAS is very expensive although their number is small.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market

In 2019, the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market size was US$ 4280.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6320 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Scope and Market Size

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented into

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Segment by Application, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market is segmented into

Commercial

Military

Consumer

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Market Share Analysis

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) product introduction, recent developments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Boeing

IAI

Da-Jiang

Parrot SA

3D Robotics, Inc

AeroVironment

YAMAHA

Zerotech

AscTec

Xaircraft

