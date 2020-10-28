Moulded Fibre Pulp Kidney Trays Market New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Gross Margin Forecasted by 2030

Moulded fibre pulp kidney trays have obtained a high demand in the food and beverages packaging industry. Moulded fibre pulp kidney trays are more eco-friendly, sustainable and biodegradable than other substitutes. Moreover, the important characteristic is moulded fibre pulp kidney trays are made from corrugated paper, newsprint and other plant fibres.

Moulded fibre pulp kidney trays are gaining good pull as it is environmental-friendly packaging which is used in the industries having product range of food and beverages such as fruits and eggs, consumer durables and electronics items, healthcare products, automotive and mechanical instruments. They provide excellent protection and ease of handling moulded fibre pulp kidney trays are substantially used for providing edge protection to the goods in the transportation and logistics industry too.

Rising demand for e-commerce market in industrialized countries is a remarkable trend which is bringing the demand for moulded fibre pulp kidney trays. The flexibility to mould into any shape and size and the environmental friendliness, the demand for moulded fibres pulp kidney trays in several packaging applications as risen. Also, they are less expensive than most plastics packaging products. Additionally, the versatility of packing light as well as heavy, non-fragile items has attracted consumers strongly to the moulded fibre pulp kidney trays market.

Moulded Fibre Pulp Kidney Trays Market: Market Dynamics

Considering the increasing demand for sustainable packaging, the manufacturers of moulded fibre pulp kidney trays are looking for substitutes to raw materials as to procure pulp. This demand made manufacturers bring out more non-wood fibres like bamboo, wheat straw, bagasse, and more. These fibres achieved pull in the last few years and settled down as a good source of raw material required for moulded fibre pulp kidney trays on a commercial level. Technological advancements like artistic printing and coating methods have pulled up moulded fibre pulp kidney trays on another level. The latest trend in the coating side of the moulded fibre pulp kidney trays is bio-based coatings, as it enhances sustainability, moisture resistance and printability.

During transportation and storage moulded fibre pulp, kidney trays offer good protection. Hence, in the food and beverages market, it has a high popularity, considering the sustainability factor has become more important in this industry. FMI sector has taken a drift towards moulded fibre pulp kidney trays market. Moulded fibre pulp kidney trays have better grip, elasticity and shock absorbent quality, because of which they are also used by wine producers, cosmetics, computer and electronic manufacturers and candle manufacturers.

The European market is in a lead when it comes to the moulded fibre pulp kidney trays market. Whereas demand is balanced in East and South Asian regions. In the North American countries’ markets, fibre pulp trays have got further more demand. There is still a good opportunity in the Middle East and Africa, Latin American regions. East and South Asian regions have become good suppliers for moulded fibre pulp kidney trays market. Especially China, India and Japan are adding new dimensions to the market by introducing artistic vision. Thus, moulded Fibre Pulp Kidney Trays Market has captured almost all over the world.

Moulded Fibre Pulp Kidney Trays Market: Key Players

Leading players profiled in the report are

Brødrene Hartmann A/S

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Huhtamaki

Oyj

Henry moulded Products, Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Fibrecel Packaging LLC

Orcon Industries Corporation

Vernacare Limited.

Moulded Fibre Pulp Kidney Trays Market is a type of markets which is driven by many small and medium scale companies are the key players. This market is prominently expanding their production capabilities. They are entering into the partnerships in major regions as to gain a competitive edge over other players.

