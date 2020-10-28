Washi Tapes Market Rising Demand, Industry Trends & Revenue Growth By The End Of 2030

The term “washi” comes from wa means ‘Japanese’ and shi means ‘paper’. Any tape which is made from paper may come under washi tapes. They are characterised in pretty, decorative paper masking tape. The term is used to describe paper that uses local fiber, made by hand and in the traditional process. The Washi Tape Market has witnessed magnifying development over the past few years and is continued to grow tremendously over the forecast period.

The rise in growth of some industries leading to the demand for infrastructural development and construction sectors with additional business solutions has indirectly profited the washi tapes market. Washi tapes are pressure-sensitive tapes which are basically utilized while painting in construction-related activities. Washi tapes are available in a range of strengths, widths and it is dependent on the strength of the adhesive property.

Washi Tapes Market: Market Dynamics

Due to the construction trends in spread globally, the building and construction sector shows a substantial demand for washi tapes for painting. Though ordinary household tapes are the same on some level, the integrity of the former displays on the lower track. To place construction outline to a drawing board, when removed later will not damage the drawing. Usually, the strength of washi tapes is decided based on the duration they are placed for. Painting activities typically require washi tapes that are placed for 7 to 14 days. On the other hand, washi tapes that are used for many days but have less adhesive property. They are suitable for smooth surfaces similar to newly painted walls or wallpapers.

Automotive industry growth is also taking the foremost role in the demand for washi tapes. More features of washi tapes are employed during dent repairs, painting and few other activities in automobile manufactures and repairs. On the contrary, slow economic growth since the last decade, particularly in parts of Latin America has impacted negatively on the washi tapes market. The most affected recession centre is Latin America especially Argentina and Brazil which has top automotive manufacturers in the region, and hence it is a key end-user of washi tapes. Like any other product market, washi tapes market is also impacted badly due to the COVID-19 impact. On the production, supplier chain, sales, at every point market has collapsed up to a certain extent.

Geographically, Asian countries especially Japan has acquired a large share of the market, as washi tapes are originated in Japan. Due to the huge electronic and automobile industry washi tapes has spread all over the Asian countries such as India and China. In the forecasted period, due to the increase in population countries like India and China will have a high market share. The major demand of washi tape market is driving by global urbanization and industrialization of the developing countries. Latin America is having top automotive manufacturers which creates high opportunities for washi tapes market.

The rapid expansion seen in the construction industry in terms of market growth and share, showing large growth in washi tapes market. European countries are expected to follow the East Asian region in terms of market growth. Shifting inclination towards sustainable solutions and improvisation in North America is also contributing the washi tapes market growth. On the contrary, in the Middle East and African countries, comparatively no bigger opportunities are expected in the forecasted period.

