Aesthetic Services Market is Set to Grow According to Latest Research

Global Aesthetic Services Market: Overview

Over the past few years, the market for aesthetic services has witnessed a surge in research activities. Vast developments in the area has increased the overall knowledge of the mankind about bioengineered products capable of treating naturally occurring superficial skin imperfections or scars resulting from wounds, acne, burns, and other issues.

With the rapid rise in world’s aging population and an increased consciousness regarding one’s aesthetic appeal, the demand for processes capable of augmenting soft tissue and improving a number of imperfections of the skin has also significantly increased. Aesthetic services present an efficacious solution in this area by providing dramatic improvements for a number of skin conditions without surgical procedures.

Aesthetic services are increasingly finding appeal and usage across a vast number of areas such as skin pigmentation correction, scar treatment, acne treatment, psoriasis treatment, and eczema treatment. The significantly lower time required to undertake non-invasive aesthetic procedures along with the use of bioengineered products for the same have increased the interest of the global population in these procedures.

Global Aesthetic Services Market: Segmentation

The report provides an extensive overview of the market by segmenting it on the basis of criteria such as type of implant, procedure, and geography. On the basis of the type of implant, the market has been segmented into semi-solid gel implants, silicone implants, and saline implants. On the basis of procedures, the market has been segmented into cosmetic procedures and reconstructive procedures.

The segment of cosmetic procedures is further segmented into surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The common types of surgical cosmetic procedures undertaken across the globe include body contouring procedures such as liposuction and tummy tuck, facial contouring procedures such as cheek/chin enhancement and rhinoplasty, and facial rejuvenation procedures such as eyebrow lift, eyelid lift, and facelift. Common types of non-surgical cosmetic procedures undertaken across the globe include microdermabrasion, botox, and laser treatment. Common types of reconstructive procedures include burn repair surgery, breast reconstruction, tissue expansion, and plastic surgery.

Global Aesthetic Services Market: Geographical Insights

From a geographical perspective, the report examines the market for aesthetic services for regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, North America holds the dominant position on account of the thriving market for aesthetic services in the U.S., which individually accounts for a massive share in the global market. High demand for non-surgical aesthetic procedures such as cosmetic enhancements, scar reduction and non-laser tattoo reversals are the key growth drivers of the aesthetic services market in the U.S.

Countries in regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific are also increasingly becoming the chief destinations for aesthetic procedures. In South Korea, over 980,000 aesthetic procedures were undertaken over the period between 2014 and 2015. Countries such as India and China are also witnessing a rapid rise in the number of corrective procedures and cosmetic enhancements, riding on the back of increased consciousness regarding one’s aesthetic appeal and rising disposable incomes to spend on these costly procedures.

Global Aesthetic Services Market: Competitive Landscape

It has been observed that the vendor landscape of the global market for aesthetic services features a highly competitive nature and presents high threats to new entrants. Some of the key vendors operating in the market are Human Med AG, Alcon Inc., Biosil Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Allergen Inc., and Lumentis Ltd.

The report presents an analytical overview of the competitive landscape of the market by furnishing details such as finances, product portfolio, geographical presence, involvement in activities such as mergers and acquisitions, and contribution to the global market through technological advancements for some of these leading players. Detailed SWOT analysis of the companies profiled in the report is also included to allow the reader a clear understanding of the level of competitiveness prevalent in the market.

