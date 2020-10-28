Body Composition Analyzers Market to Explore Emerging Trends of Coming Years

Body Composition Analyzers (BCA) helps in measuring different compounds present within the body and furnishing of their respective values at the point of analysis. Some of the analyzers can project cumulative variations in body composition for a specific period. Moreover, specific BCA can determine an individual’s risk of developing certain disease as truncal and abdominal obesity besides skin fold measurements can be used for risk factor analysis in cohort studies for obesity-induced diseases.

These factors will promote the growth of BCA in the global market on account of its wide range of applications in the arena of sports, medical research, especially causal association research studies in the disciplines of anthropology, nutrition, epidemiology etc. However, largely BCA will be in demand from the sports, fitness, and wellness industry including gyms, fitness centers, wellness, and weight-management services.

BCA market can be segmented based on its technology, bioelectrical impedance analyzers which measures the impedance to the flow of an electric current through the body fluids contained mainly in the lean and fat tissue. There are other BCA technologies such as dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry for bone density analysis; Body Fat Calipers for anthropometric skin fold measurements, hydro densitometry, and Whole-body Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP) for measuring mass per unit volume of human body.

The BCA market can also be segmented based on its application in the assessment of body composition such as total body hydration (extra-cellular and intra cellular, Total body and Visceral Fat percentage, lean muscle mass, Total skeletal muscle mass, comparative size of each limb, nutritional analysis and detailed Energy Expenditure (daily/weekly) information. Moreover, there are other advanced versions of BCA such as Direct Segmental Multi-frequency Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (DSM-BIA) which categorically gives measurements for the impedance of the trunk, arms and legs.

Some of the potential drivers of this market include higher funding from government and global healthcare institutions like World health organization (WHO) for preventive healthcare practices. The provision for advanced level of health and fitness will boost revenues through referrals for engagement among members of a fitness club or gym that will draw motivation from each other’s experience. Therefore, BCA could be the next revenue generators in the health and wellness industry, which is increasing in leaps and bounds worldwide.

BCA market has a tremendous scope in the sports industry where sports scientists, and sports authorities and centers along with personal instructors and specific sports training agencies are increasingly utilizing these analyzers. However, some of the restraints in this foresighted growth will be attributed to the high cost of these analyzers, and limited usage at the level of end users.

Globally, there is a heightened level of consciousness for fitness and personal grooming, as people lose weight, they might be increasing their muscle mass, however this will not be evident simply by weighing scales. There is boom in the fitness industry due to of potential growth in the BCA market can be related to this as there is a huge demand for prompt results, which are delivered by these BCA in gyms and fitness centers. Moreover, BCAs are expected to be in demand due to sedentary lifestyles and awareness about obesity and its related diseases, for instance animpedance and capacitive analyzer can produce individual centric values based on their age and ethnicity of the clinical population.

Some of the major players in the BCA market include AccuFitness, LLC, Beurer GmbH, Bodystat Ltd., GE Healthcare, Global Bodies,Hologic Inc., InBody Australia, Maltron International Ltd., Seca GmbH&Co. KG, and Tanita Corporation of America, Inc. among others.

