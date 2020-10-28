Body Screening Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry

Global Body Screening Market: Overview

Body screening is a specific technique of identifying hidden objects that an individual may carry under their clothes. Most body screening equipment enable the formation of a 3D image of an individual standing under it, without any overalls or apparel. This implies the complete inspection of what a person may be carrying without and physical contact or authorities having to physically remove the suspect’s clothes.

Body screening equipment make use of wave technologies that were primarily used by military bodies for superior inspection and identification methods. A large number of body screening solutions are being used on airports as well as other locations where immigration of individuals can occur.

This research report on the global body screening market provides a detailed examination in terms of chronological and relevant data with in-depth qualitative insights, along with market projections and predictions based on verifiable data and market expert insights. These forecasts that are featured in the report are largely generated through tried and true data gathering procedures research methodologies. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Body Screening Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The primary factor augmenting the growth rate of the global body screening market is the increasing concerns regarding security and safety, spurred by the swift rise in the rate of global terrorism and civil dissent. The global body screening market is likely to receive a significant growth boost over the coming years, primarily due to a rise in drug trafficking rates, terrorist activities, illegal migration and the recent crackdown against it in developed economies. Body screening is gaining preference among several governments due to its higher efficiency at identifying perpetrators and terrorists without disrupting or slowing down traffic. Body screening equipment are increasing being used in train stations and airports all over the globe, primarily due to rising threat of terrorism and for aviation security.

On the basis of applications, the global body screening market is segmented into commercial, defense, and homeland security. The latter is further divided into seaports, airports, and VIP security. Defense is divided into high security zones, military premises, and border crossing controls. On the basis of technology, the global body screening market is segmented into digital tape measurements, white light patterns, laser scanners, 3D body scanners, and image modeling & processing. On the basis of systems, the market is segmented into X-ray systems, millimeter-wave, and backscatter.

Global Body Screening Market: Region-wise Outlook:

The global body screening market can be segmented on the basis of geography into the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America has so far held a prominent position in the market as far as rate of adoption, player presence, and rate of research and development efforts are concerned. This especially visible in the stringent steps taken by the U.S government for the use of body screening procedures in airports. The growth of the market in Europe is expected to be limited over the coming years, due to bans imposed by several nations on full-body scanning owing to strict privacy protection policies. Conversely, the growth of the body screening market in emerging economies of Latin America and Asia Pacific is estimated to be significantly fast due to increasing security concerns, rise in the number of low cost carriers, expansion of the tourism industry, and booming air travel.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

The key players operating in the global body screening market include Westminster International Ltd. (U.K), Tek84 Engineering Group LLC (U.S), Smiths Detection (U.K), Scan-X Security Ltd. (U.K), Rapiscan Systems (U.S), Nuctech Co. Ltd. (China), L-3 Security And Detection Systems (U.S), Digital Barriers PLC (U.K), Braun And Company Limited (U.K), American Science and Engineering (U.S), and ADANI Systems (Belarus).

