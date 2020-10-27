Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market Share, Trends | Forecast 2027

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Ceramic tiles are important materials that are used in bulk by their single-largest end-user, i.e. the construction industry. Positive outlook for the construction industry is estimated to propel the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in the next few years. Flooring is an integral part of residential and commercial structures. Flooring holds significance in applications ranging from residential houses and commercial institutions, such as hospitals, to transportation infrastructure such as airports and railway stations. Carpets, rugs, tiles, wood, and laminates are some of the key products used in the flooring industry. Tiles, especially ceramic and porcelain tiles are widely used products in flooring applications.

Increase in Prices of Raw Materials in Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles to Hamper Demand

Major raw materials employed during the manufacturing of ceramic tiles include feldspar, kaolin, bentonite, and silica sand. High consumption of raw materials in end-use applications other than ceramic tiles (especially glass, thermal and electric insulation, paints, refractories, and food packaging) has led to sharp increase in prices of raw materials since 2010. This is expected to adversely affect the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market during the forecast period. The presence of a wide range of end users of feldspar, clay, and industrial sand leads to high demand for these materials, which increases their prices. This is anticipated to hamper the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in the near future.

Prices of ceramic and porcelain tiles are determined by end users. Suppliers are expected to reduce their margins in order to sustain in the competition. Similarly, prices of ceramic and porcelain tiles are volatile owing to dynamism of the global economy and trade policies. This makes it difficult for suppliers to adopt a single pricing model.

Ceramic Tiles to be Leading Product Type in Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market

In terms of product type, the ceramic tiles segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in construction and infrastructure development activities and rise in consumption of ceramic tiles for decorative purposes. The ceramic tiles segment constituted significant share of the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for ceramic tiles in the residential sector across the world.

Floor Tiles to be Dominant Usage Segment in Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market

Based on usage, the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market has been segregated into floor tiles and wall tiles. In terms of consumption, floor tiles was the leading product segment of the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in 2018. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Ceramic and porcelain tiles possess significant properties such as high water resistance, good mechanical strength, and better anti-static surface resistivity. These properties make ceramic tiles favorable for usage as floor tiles, wall tiles, etc.

Residential to be Dominant Application of Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles

Based on application, the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market has been bifurcated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment held prominent share of the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in 2018. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the residential segment accounted for large share of the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in 2018. Increase in residential housing activities in developed as well as developing regions is estimated to drive the demand for ceramic tiles during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to be Lucrative Region of Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market

In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific dominated the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in 2018. The market in the region is likely to expand at a strong pace from 2019 to 2027. Rise in population, rapid urbanization, and strong economic growth are major macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to fuel the demand for construction activities in the near future. Demand for ceramic tiles in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, due to recovery of the construction industry in the region. The ceramic & porcelain market in Asia Pacific is likely to continue to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for glazed ceramic and porcelain tiles in the infrastructure development sector in Asia Pacific. Europe is also considered a high potential region for ceramic and porcelain tiles, due to rising demand for ceramic tiles in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and Spain. This is expected to boost the production of glazed as well as unglazed ceramic and porcelain tiles in Europe.

Competition Landscape

The global ceramic & porcelain tiles market was highly fragmented in 2018, with the presence of large numbers of manufacturers. Players such as Mohawk Industries, Inc., SCG Ceramics, GRUPO Lamosa, GRUPO CEDASA/ INCOPISOS, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Ceramica Carmelo FIOR, PAMESA, GRUPO FRAGNANI, Kajaria Ceramics, and STN Group cumulatively held more than 7% share of the market in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Porcelanosa Group, Crossville Inc., Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti S.p.A, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Kohler Co., Kajaria Ceramics, Johnson, Jaquar, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde S.p.A, ARDEX GmbH, GRUPO Lamosa, Porcelaingres GmbH, and MEISSEN KERAMIK GmbH.