Trending News: COVID-19 Impact on Growth Opportunities in Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) Systems Market

ACI systems are the commercial technology used to bring down emissions from flue gases. Depending upon the fuel type being burned and the type of equipment installed to control air pollution at the coal power plant, activated carbon injection (ACI) system is deployed. ACI systems can reduce emissions by more than 90% in the environment.

In an ACI system, powdered activated carbon (PAC) is inserted from a storing tower or silo into a flue gas duct to absorb the vaporized mercury and carbon from the flue gas. Additionally, it is used to decrease mercury emissions from coal-fired boiler flue gases and for conveying and cooling high temperature activated carbon. All these factors also drive the ACI systems market.

Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) Systems Market

Increasing environmental regulations across developed and developing economies, will continue to gain importance and is expected to fuel the growth of the activated carbon injection (ACI) systems market.

Growing production of edible oils, and packaged beverages is expected to stimulate the growth of the market across the world. This in turn is expected to drive the activated carbon injection (ACI) systems market over the forecast period.

The control system in pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness high growth of activated carbon injection (ACI) systems market, for reducing emissions from flue gases.

Rising adoption and demand for activated carbon injection (ACI) systems in coal- fired power plants across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the ACI system market.

Restraint of the Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) Systems Market

High installation cost of activated carbon injection systems is a negative factor hindering the market.

North America to Hold Significant Share of the Activated Carbon Injection (ACI) Systems Market

Demand for activated carbon injection (ACI) systems in North America is expected to increase significantly due to new regulatory standards regarding extreme reductions in mercury emitted from industrial boilers, coal- fired power plants, Portland cement kilns, and others sources.

Asia Pacific is expected to enhance the growth of the activated carbon injection (ACI) systems market due to controlling of pollution from industrial sectors, and support for evaporative emission control systems in motorized automobiles. This in turn is expected to enhance the demand for activated carbon injection (ACI) systems across Asia Pacific.

