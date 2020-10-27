Parental Control Software Market Projected to Witness Robust Development by 2030

Parental control software allows guardians and parents to monitor the use of smartphones and other smart devices by children. Parental control software is specifically designed to secure and protect children from explicit content, cyberbullying, violence, and extensive use of internet connected smart devices. Parents or guardians can block websites, set screen timing of the devices, and monitor SMS and calls.

Social media platforms are also adopting parental control software to enable parents to track their children’s online activity and track misuse of social media platforms or content.

Use of internet and social media platforms are meant for self-education and to expand the social network. Increasing use of internet and social media platforms by children and teenagers is likely to increase the demand for parental control software during the coming years.

Key Drivers of the Parental Control Software Market

Increasing adoption of parental control software by parents to control internet activity and protect their children form cyberbullying is expected to drive the growth of the market. Content broadcasting companies increasing the adoption of parental control software in apps due to the increasing media traffic from teenagers and children is also expected to boost the growth of the parental control software market.

Adoption of parental control software helps to minimize cyberbullying and reduces exposure to unwanted social media content. This is expected to create better business opportunities for providers of parental control software.

Lack of awareness about the software and lack of technological infrastructure in several regions expected to hinder the market

Lack of awareness about parental control software among parents in both urban and rural areas may restrain the growth of the market.

Lack of technological infrastructure for advanced parental control software solutions is also expected to hamper growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Parental Control Software Market

Companies are expanding their geographical presence to capture more market share in Asia Pacific due to increasing impact of COVID-19 on business growth. Companies are adopting new business strategies in content broadcasting which creates opportunities for solution providers of parental control software on different internet and social media platforms.

Schools are operating education systems on online platforms due to the lockdown conditions; companies and parents are adopting parental control software to secure the online platform for teenagers. Demand for parental control software solutions is increasing during COVID-19 and also set to increase during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Global Parental Control Software Market