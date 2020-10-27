Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

BHT Market: Overview

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), also called dibutyl hydroxytoluene, is a derivative of phenol. It is primarily used as an antioxidant. BHT occurs naturally in various bacteria including green algae. Industrially, it can be manufactured through the reaction of 4-methyl phenol with 2-methyl propene. Globally, BHT is primarily used as food additive due to its antioxidant properties. Antioxidants are molecules used to oxidize other molecules. BHT is also used to prevent oxidation in industrial additive fluids such as oil, fuel.

BHT Market: Dynamics and Trends

Antioxidants are primarily utilized as stabilizers in the cosmetic industry. Thus, expansion in the cosmetic industry is expected to boost the antioxidant market, thereby driving the BHT market during the forecast period.

Antioxidants are also used in animal feed to improve disease resistance in animals and protect their skin cell membranes. Thus, increase in usage of antioxidants in animal feed is anticipated to propel the BHT market in the next few years.

Antioxidants are used as stabilizers in polymeric materials. Thus, expansion in rubber and plastic industries is estimated to positively impact the BHT market in the near future.

Rapid industrialization has led to the commencement of new manufacturing units in developing economies. Machines in these production units require lubricants for proper functioning. As antioxidant and fuel additive, BHT provides stability to the lubricant and helps in efficient functioning of the machine. This is augmenting the BHT market.

BHT offers many advantages; however, long-term usage of BHT may adversely affect the health of human beings and animals. This is projected to adversely affect the BHT market in the near future.

BHT Market: Segmentation

In terms of application, the BHT market can be segmented into food additives, fuel additives, industrial additives, polymeric ingredients, pesticide ingredients, cosmetic ingredients, and others. Among these, the food additives segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in demand for food preservation and food safety is driving the food additives segment.

In terms of end-user industry, the BHT market can be divided into oil and gas, food and beverages, consumer products, aerospace, automotive, and others. Among these, the food and beverages industry is anticipated to expand at a higher market size compared to that of the others segment. Foods such as meat constitute most of the demand for BHT. Consumption of meat is increasing globally owing to the rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in intake of proteins. Thus, growth in demand for meat has been positively impacting the demand for the use of BHT as an antioxidant, thus impacting the growth of the food and beverages industry.

BHT Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is projected to be an emerging region for the BHT market, due to the rapid industrialization and increase in consumption of meat in the region. Usage of antioxidants has been rising in preservation of meat. Thus, the BHT market in the region is estimated to mature in the near future. Furthermore, demand for fuel additives has been increasing in Asia Pacific due to the rapid industrialization. This is contributing to the growth of the BHT market in the region.

The food market in china is not yet open to U.S. pork. A recent conference held in China resulted in many enquiries regarding U.S. pork. Thus, the country may open doors to the U.S. pork exporters in the near future. This is estimated to boost the demand for BHT in China.

BHT Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global BHT market include Emerald Kalama Chemical, Eastman Chemical Company, Impextraco NV, LANXESS, Quality Industries, Perstorp Group, Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd., and many others

