Busbar Trunking Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market: Snapshot

The growing demand for cost efficiency, enhanced safety, and reliability in power distribution systems has propelled the demand for busbar trunking systems in the utility sector. The electric distribution system is prefabricated and consists of a set of copper or aluminum bus bars suitably enclosed with superb protection against any foreign materials. Busbar trunking systems have emerged as highly efficient, safe, and ideal electric supply and distribution system suitable for a variety of industrial installations and in high-rise buildings. Enabled by compact design and standard plug-in boxes, these systems can deliver current in the range 125A to 2000A suitable for a wide variety of industrial purposes. They are gaining prominence over normal cabling systems due to a variety of factors.

Being cost-effective for on-site installation, busbar trunking systems offer substantial cost-savings attributed to flexible design and less production downtime in case of rewiring to meet future needs. These are fast gaining popularity in applications where the precise location in unknown and various changes in physical distribution of loads are possibly required. In addition, the installations and projects where immediate power supply are required has made busbar trunking systems increasingly popular. In addition, the ease of mounting of the systems lends flexibility in electrical distribution. Designed to offer low impedance and no polarity error, these systems enable utility companies the benefit of low voltage drop and a safe distribution system through plug-in points.

Busbar trunking system is an electric distribution system, which is pre-fabricated. It consists of busbar, fittings, straight lengths, and other accessories in a protective enclosure. It performs the function of transforming current from one point to another. Conventionally, regular cabling system is used for this function. The busbar trunking system replaces these cables and distribution boards. Advantages of busbar trunking system over cabling system are higher energy efficiency, higher safety, longer service life, lower installation cost, lower maintenance cost, more compact size, higher mechanical strength, and more flexibility on load adjustments. The power is distributed by placing tap-off points at regular intervals along the length. Since the system is self-contained, it only needs to be electrically connected and mechanically mounted to become operational. In the busbar trunking system, overheating of the system and unbalanced distribution of current for high ratings of power distribution are completely avoided. Busbars in the enclosure are held tight and they can be placed vertically or horizontally, flat wise or edge wise, in any direction with all kinds of tees and bends.

Based on region, the busbar trunking systems market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In recent times, aluminum conductors are being widely used in North America. This region holds a major share of the global busbar trunking systems market, followed by Europe. Due to growth of manufacturing industries and commercial buildings in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global busbar trunking systems market are Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (the U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Larsen & Toubro (India), Siemens AG (Germany), Legrand S.A. (France), Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. (India), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), C&S Electric Limited (India), and EAE Elektrik (Istanbul).

