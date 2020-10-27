Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Growth Analysis up to 2024

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market was valued at ~US$ 7 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.

Cough hypersensitivity syndrome encompasses various cough-related conditions arising from exposure to certain mechanical, thermal, and chemical environments.

The treatment for cough hypersensitivity syndrome includes prescribing and consumption of various classes of drugs that are mainly effective for three causes of chronic cough. These causes range from asthma and upper airway cough syndrome to reflux conditions.

Growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market can be attributed to the rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases across the globe, which is leading to an increase in chronic cough conditions in the global population.

North America dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018 , and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increase in the number of allergens leading to unexplained cough and high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in the region.

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases and Number of Smokers Driving Market Growth

The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases has been increasing at a rapid pace. These diseases include chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, and several other allergic conditions, which lead to significant rise in chronic cough.

This rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is propelling the growth of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome market.

As per the International Study of Asthma and Allergy in Childhood, the annual prevalence of allergic rhinitis is considered to be approximately 30% in the adolescent population.

in the adolescent population. Increase in the number of smokers around the world is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.

Unexplained chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) is a major driver for the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. GERD is one of the most common causes of chronic cough. Thus, the high prevalence of this condition is likely to drive the demand for its treatment.

Antitussive Agents to Dominate Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market

Based on drug class, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into antitussive agents, inhaled corticosteroids, short acting beta-2 agonists, anti-cholinergics, antihistamines, proton pump inhibitors, and others.

The antitussive agents drug class segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018 , and is projected to continue its dominance, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Easy Availability of Over-the-counter Medicines for Cough Favoring Retail Pharmacies

In terms of distribution channel, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The easy availability of over-the-counter medicines at retail pharmacies for the treatment of cough is contributing to the expansion of the segment.

The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in the awareness regarding online channels that sell cough medicines and convenience of product comparison on online platforms are some of the factors propelling the growth of the online pharmacies segment.

North America to Lead Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for a major share of the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market in 2018, due to a rise in the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and increase in focus on R&D to develop a specific course of treatment for cough hypersensitivity.

Competition Landscape

Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH are some of the leading players in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market that hold prominent market share.

The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Robust product pipeline for chronic cough treatment, heavy R&D investments on new products, and strategic collaborations & partnerships for business growth are some of the key strategies adopted by these players to grow in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.

