IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market was valued at ~US$ 15.5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a ~6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market: Overview

Inflammatory bowel disease is a group of medical conditions that causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract. Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term that comprises two principal disorders: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Ulcerative colitis is a long-term medical indication that causes inflammation and sores in the inner lining of the colon and rectum. Crohn’s disease is part of inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation to any part of the gastrointestinal tract, right from mouth to small intestine and anus. The exact cause of inflammatory bowel disease is not known; however, autoimmune disorders, genetic factors, and lifestyle changes are thought to cause the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease in an individual. The common symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease include diarrhea, abdominal pain & cramps, constipation, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and fever.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1473

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects men and women equally, and is more commonly observed in developed countries in the West than developing and underdeveloped countries. There is no permanent cure for this disease, and it requires lifetime treatment and management. However, the most preferred treatment option includes administration of medications such as aminosalicyclates, corticosteroids, biologic drugs, and integrin antagonists. In severe conditions, surgical treatments are also recommended.

Growth of the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market can be attributed to rise in the prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases across the world, development of novel drugs, novel pipeline drugs, and increase in access to the treatment of IBD. The availability and launch of biosimilar drugs for the treatment of IBD and rise in the adoption of biologic drugs are the other factors fueling the growth of the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market. Rise in investments in building a robust pipeline for IBD and increase in lifestyle-related risk factors are likely to boost the growth of the global IBD treatment market.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1473

North America dominated the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market in 2018, and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of key players, increase in incidence of IBD, favorable reimbursement policies, and availability of novel drugs for IBD. However, the adverse side effects associated with IBD drugs and high cost of treatment are likely to restrain the global IBD treatment market during the forecast period.

Global IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market: Prominent Regions

In terms of region, the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market in 2018, followed by Europe.

Purchase IBD (Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease) Treatment Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1473<ype=S

Innovative Product Launches and Mergers & Acquisitions by Key Players to Drive Market

The global IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment market is consolidated in terms of number of players. A small number of players account for a majority share of the global market. Key players operating in the global IBD treatment market include Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan plc, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., AbbVie, Inc., Novartis AG, UCB, Inc., and Biogen, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies such as product portfolio expansion, investment in research & development, development of novel IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease) treatment, and mergers & acquisitions to establish a strong distribution network. For instance, in February 2018, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Theravance Biopharma, Inc. entered into a worldwide collaboration to develop TD-1473 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. In April 2019, Salix Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to commercialize and develop late stage investigational S1P modulators for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/replacement-of-traditional-treatment-methods-with-cold-laser-therapies-to-boost-growth-rate-north-america-to-bring-immense-growth-opportunities-for-cold-laser-therapy-market-projects-tmr-301105756.html