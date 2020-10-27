Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market Size Incredible Possibilities And Growth Analysis

A research report on the global fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market, published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), states that the market is likely to register a moderate CAGR of 3.0% during the period from 2013 and 2019.The research report titled, “Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-arms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,” expect this market to increase from an approximate value of US$1.0 bn in 2012 to over US$2.0 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Fluoroscopy is a medical imaging technique that is utilized to get real-time moving images of the interior of a human body. C-arm is a medical imaging device with a C-shaped arm that connects the X-ray source and X-ray detector to each other. The development of innovative C-arms has widened their application area, adding significantly to the growth of the worldwide fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market.

The rising need for orthopedic surgeries, on account of the increasing incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, is fueling the demand for fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms across the world. The rapid growth of the geriatric population is also boosting this market substantially in the global arena, notes the study.

According to the report, fluoroscopy equipment and mobile C-arms are the two major products available in the global fluoroscopy and C-arms market. In 2012, the fluoroscopy equipment segment led the worldwide market in terms of revenue and the C-arms segment dominated this market in terms of volume. The C-arms segment has been further categorized into mini C-arms and full-size C-arms. The full-size C-arms segment is likely to record a faster growth rate among the two during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World have been identified as the key regional markets for fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms in this research report. In 2012, North America led the worldwide market in terms of both value and volume. The rising investments for infrastructural development of the medical and healthcare industry, growing uptake of advanced medical imaging techniques, and the increasing disposable income of people across the world is driving the North America fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market since the last few years.

Over the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate among all the regional markets for fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms. The presence of abundant untapped opportunities, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing awareness among people regarding medical imaging procedures and their benefits are likely to fuel the demand for fluoroscopy systems and mobile C-arms in this region in the coming years, states the research study.

