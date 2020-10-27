Sleep Apnea Devices Market Research Available in the Latest Report

Transparency Market Research, in a report titled “Sleep Apnea Diagnostic and Therapeutic Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019,” offers a detailed study on the scope, dynamics, and structure of the global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market. According to the report, the market is anticipated to expand at a 7.8% CAGR from 2013 to 2019, rising from a value of US$3.8 bn in 2012 to US$6.4 bn by 2019.

Sleep apnea is a common sleep disorder wherein there are one or more pauses in breathing while sleeping. This is a chronic condition that results in the poor quality of sleep and can cause excessive daytime sleepiness and loss of productivity. Today, there is a wide range of effective treatment options for sleep apnea ranging from masks to oral appliances. The market for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices is primarily fueled by the growing incidence of sleep apnea and the demand for portable devices that can be used in home settings.

The market for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices has been studied based on diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and geography.

By type of therapeutic device, the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market has been segmented into adaptive servo-ventilation, oral appliances, airway clearance systems, positive airway pressure device, oxygen devices, and others. Among these, the market for oral appliances and positive airway pressure devices is anticipated to witness strong growth in the coming years owing to the rapid development of custom-made devices catering to patient compliance and the nature of the symptoms.

On the basis of type of diagnostic device, the market for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices has been categorized into polysomnography device, single-channel screening devices, actigraphy systems, and respiratory polygraph. The segment of actigraphy devices is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of more than 7% from 2013 to 2019 owing to the compact nature of these devices, the rising preference for mobile and portable devices, and the high level of reliability presented by actigraphy systems.

Based on geography, the global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market has been divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America presently dominates the overall market for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices, followed by Europe. In 2012, both the regions accounted for a combined share of over 60% in the global market. These regions have been witnessing rapid growth owing to the rising awareness regarding sleep apnea, the growing presence of technically sound sleep specialists, and the availability of technologically advanced sleep laboratories. Favorable reimbursement policies and the alarming rise in obesity rate have also contributed toward the growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market in North America and Europe.

The competitive landscape of this market is immensely fragmented and is characterized by the presence of both emerging companies as well as established firms. The report includes a detailed segment on the vendor landscape wherein it identifies the top companies competing at a global and regional level in the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market. These players are then profiled in the report based on aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, financial standing, recent developments, and business strategies.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market are Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, CareFusion Corporation, ImThera Medical, Inc., ResMed, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., and Philips Healthcare.

