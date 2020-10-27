Industrial Parts Washer Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players – Research Forecasts

Industrial Parts Washer Introduction

Industrial parts washers are semi-automatic or fully automatic equipment used in manufacturing units to eliminate debris or contaminants such as carbon, paint, grime, ink, metal chips, dirt, grease, oil, cutting fluids, corrosion, and paint from the work piece.

Industrial parts washers are specially designed to degrease, clean, and dry bulk loads of small or large parts. Parts washers are mainly of two types based on the cleaning method: solvent-based and water/aqueous-based.

Aqueous-based parts washers wash the industrial process equipment by using water, detergent, and acidic and alkaline compounds. Solvent-based part washers also known as chlorinated solvent vapor degreasers use chlorinated solvents, for example, trichloroethylene and methylene, to perform effective cleaning.

The global industrial parts washer market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increased demand for industrial parts washers from the automotive industry.

Industrial Parts Washer Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Industrial Parts Washer Market

Demand for cleaning the parts and accessories of any machine increases during the time of assembly line, surface treatment, inspection, distribution, and packaging, which in turn is expected to create demand for industrial parts washers in the upcoming years.

Expansion of manufacturing, infrastructure, and automotive sectors in developed as well as developing countries is a major factor anticipated to drive the industrial parts washer market in the near future.

Rising demand for high levels of cleaning performance during the various stages of production and assembly line is estimated to boost the market.

Waste management requirements are expected to propel the demand for industrial parts washer in the next few years.

Rise in adoption of automatic industrial parts washers in developing countries is anticipated to drive the global industrial parts washer market. This is primarily because these equipment reduce labor time, increases the lifespan of equipment and parts, and keeps the environment healthy.

Rising demand for cleaning parts and products such as nuts, bolts, screws, fasteners, diesel engine blocks, and related parts in automotive assemblies, rail bearings, and wind turbine gear boxes is further boosting the industrial parts washer market.

Rise in the number of passengers across the globe and middle-class and working population in emerging countries is another key factor boosting the expansion of various modes of transport. This indirectly drives the growth of the automotive sector, which in turn is estimated to indirectly propel the demand for industrial parts washers.

High initial start-up cost of industrial parts washer to hamper the market

High initial start-up cost and the fact that solvent-based parts washers require chlorinated solvent and only skilled labor can use this for cleaning the parts, is likely to increase the labor cost. This in turn is anticipated to adversely impact the demand for industrial parts washers.

Decline in production and sale of vehicles in the last few years is projected to hamper the industrial parts washer market during the forecast period.

North America to Hold Major Share of the Industrial Parts Washer Market

North America dominated the global industrial parts washer market, and accounted for a notable share due to the presence of well-established, technologically advanced manufacturers and increasing adoption of automatic industrial parts washers in the region. The U.S. is the key market in North America due to high demand for industrial parts washers in the country. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest share of the global industrial parts washer market due to presence of large number of automotive manufactures in the region.

The industrial parts washer market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. This can be attributed to increasing expansion of automotive, aerospace, and bio medical sectors in the region, which is projected to fuel the industrial parts washer market.

Industrial Parts Washer Market- Competitive Landscape

Key Players Operating in the Global Industrial Parts Washer Market

Several local, regional, and international players in the market manufacture industrial parts washers. Hence, the market is rather fragmented; intensity of competition is also high among these players. Rapid technological advancements have led to a threat of substitution in the industrial parts washer market. Key players operating in the global industrial parts washer market include:

Ecoclean Group

Kärcher North America, Inc.

Safety-Kleen Systems

Valiant Machine & Tool Inc.

Cleaning Technologies Group

MART Corporation

Stoelting Cleaning Equipment

Service Line, Inc.

ChemFree Corporation

PROCECO Ltd.

MecWash Systems Limited

StingRay Industrial Parts Washers

Equipment Manufacturing Corporation (EMC)

Alliance Manufacturing, Inc.

